Hintz has career-high 4 assists, Stars score 6 to pull away from Kings

Warren Foegele and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings (31-18-8), who had their seven-game point streak end (5-0-2). Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves.

“They are a good team, so you have to play them hard and clean and play them tight, and their power play is going good,” Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said. “We give them those opportunities in their building, and they haven’t been here in a month. The place was going pretty good, and that’s where you shoot yourself in the foot. You can ask your penalty kill to kill them all, but that’s probably not going to happen.”

Robertson gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 4:21 of the first period on a rebound from the bottom of the left face-off circle.

Foegele tied it 1-1 at 6:44 on a shot from the backdoor when Phillip Danault spotted him charging to the net.

Matt Duchene’s power-play goal put the Stars back ahead 2-1 at 11:59 on a tipped shot from the side of the net.

“[Dallas] has always been good at this with shot tips,” Danault said. “Their [defensemen] are looking for shots every time and had a double tip on a power play. They have some good players, and they can score in different ways.

Stankoven extended it to 3-1 at 14:11 on a rebound to the left of Kuemper.

“I think it’s just consistent work for me,” Stankoven said. “First one on the ice for practices and trying to be the last one off the ice, so it’s just continuous work. It’s nice to see it pay off for once.”

Wyatt Johnston pushed it to 4-1 at 4:57 of the second period on the power play when the puck deflected off Hintz and hit Johnston in front of the net.

Moore cut it to 4-2 at 13:51 on a wraparound.

“I know what to expect from [Foegele and Moore] every game,” Danault said. “Every time we go onto the ice, I know what to expect, I know where they are, we talk to each other. We work hard, we work the right way. We all care defensively. We play big lines as well which is our bread and butter, just trying to get some offense as well.”