Kings at Stars

KINGS (34-21-11) at STARS (40-19-9)

8 p.m. ET; BSW, BSSW

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Alex Turcotte -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Jacob Moverare

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Sam Steel

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Ty Dellandrea -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter -- Jani Hakanpaa

Scott Wedgewood

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Nils Lundkvist

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Tyler Seguin (lower body)

Status report

The Kings did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 5-0 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. ... Rittich is expected to start after Talbot made 28 saves at Chicago. ... Wedgewood will start after making eight saves in 36:08 in relief of Oettinger in a 6-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. ... Seguin took part in the Stars morning skate Saturday but the center will miss his 11th straight game; he could return against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday.