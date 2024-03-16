Kings at Stars

KINGS (34-21-11) at STARS (40-19-9)
8 p.m. ET; BSW, BSSW
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Alex Turcotte -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Jacob Moverare
David Rittich
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Sam Steel
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven
Ty Dellandrea -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith
Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter -- Jani Hakanpaa
Scott Wedgewood
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Nils Lundkvist
Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Tyler Seguin (lower body)
Status report
The Kings did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 5-0 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. ... Rittich is expected to start after Talbot made 28 saves at Chicago. ... Wedgewood will start after making eight saves in 36:08 in relief of Oettinger in a 6-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. ... Seguin took part in the Stars morning skate Saturday but the center will miss his 11th straight game; he could return against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday.