Kings at Stars

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (34-21-11) at STARS (40-19-9)

8 p.m. ET; BSW, BSSW

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Alex Turcotte -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Jacob Moverare

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Sam Steel

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Ty Dellandrea -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter -- Jani Hakanpaa

Scott Wedgewood

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Nils Lundkvist

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Tyler Seguin (lower body)

Status report

The Kings did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 5-0 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. ... Rittich is expected to start after Talbot made 28 saves at Chicago. ... Wedgewood will start after making eight saves in 36:08 in relief of Oettinger in a 6-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. ... Seguin took part in the Stars morning skate Saturday but the center will miss his 11th straight game; he could return against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday.

Latest News

NHL On Tap: Kucherov seeks to extend point streak when Lightning visit Panthers

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Bennett, Rodrigues back for Panthers against Lightning

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 16

CHL notebook: Younger Xhekaj aiming to join brother with Canadiens

Kings ‘really engaged’ in battle for Western Conference playoff berth

NHL Morning Skate for March 16

Kopitar scores twice, Kings shut out Blackhawks

Toffoli scores 1st 2 goals with Jets, who blank Ducks 

Jarnkrok week to week for Maple Leafs with hand injury

Vilardi out indefinitely for Jets with enlarged spleen

McDavid, Oilers set for ‘elite’ test against MacKinnon, Avalanche

Crosby, Penguins need 'urgency and desperation' in chase for playoff berth

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 15

NHL EDGE stats: Luukkonen, Byram spark Sabres late-season push

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 15

Armstrong named Canada GM for 2026 Olympics