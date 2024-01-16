Kings at Stars

KINGS (21-11-8) at STARS (25-12-5)
8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Carl Grundstrom -- Trevor Lewis -- Arthur Kaliyev
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Brandt Clarke, Samuel Fagemo
Injured: Blake Lizotte (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Craig Smith -- Ty Dellandrea -- Sam Steel
Ryan Suter -- Thomas Harley
Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa
Joel Hanley -- Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Matt Murray
Scratched: Radek Faksa
Injured: Scott Wedgewood (lower body), Miro Heiskanen (lower body)
Status report
The Kings did not hold a morning skate following a 5-2 win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. … Lizotte, a forward, was injured in the first period and did not return. … Fagemo, a forward, was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Wedgewood, a goalie, is day to day after he was injured during a 3-1 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. … Murray was recalled from Texas of the AHL on Tuesday.