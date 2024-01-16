Kings at Stars

KINGS (21-11-8) at STARS (25-12-5)

8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Carl Grundstrom -- Trevor Lewis -- Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Brandt Clarke, Samuel Fagemo

Injured: Blake Lizotte (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith -- Ty Dellandrea -- Sam Steel

Ryan Suter -- Thomas Harley

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Joel Hanley -- Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Matt Murray

Scratched: Radek Faksa

Injured: Scott Wedgewood (lower body), Miro Heiskanen (lower body)

Status report

The Kings did not hold a morning skate following a 5-2 win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. … Lizotte, a forward, was injured in the first period and did not return. … Fagemo, a forward, was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Wedgewood, a goalie, is day to day after he was injured during a 3-1 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. … Murray was recalled from Texas of the AHL on Tuesday.