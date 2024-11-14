Rantanen has 3 goals, assist for Avalanche in win against Kings

Adrian Kempe scored twice, and Trevor Moore and Anze Kopitar each had two assists for the Kings (9-6-3), who were held without a shot on goal in the second period. Darcy Kuemper allowed two goals on 20 shots before leaving at 4:34 of the third period with an injury. David Rittich made four saves in relief.

“They pushed, and we didn't do a very good job handling it,” Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said. “I thought, for whatever reasons, once we got into the second period, we had a really tough time connecting on passes. Turning pucks over because we just couldn't get ourselves out of the D-zone.”

Rantanen began his natural hat trick by tying it 2-2 on a breakaway at 16:07 of the second period. Cale Makar hit Rantanen with a stretch pass at the opposite blue line from inside the Avalanche zone, and he finished with a snap shot over the blocker.

“Great pass, first of all,” Rantanen said. “They had a turnover high in the O-zone, and I cut my route. Great pass by Cale, and then [it was] high speed. The 'D' was right behind me. So, I don't think I had too much time to think about a move or deke. So I just tried to go blocker side, and this time [it] went in.”

Rantanen put the Avalanche ahead 3-2 at 10:01 of the third period with a snap shot from the slot that beat Rittich five-hole.

“Chemistry kind of builds through the years, and I remember playing with Nate my rookie year. I could feel right away we think the game a similar way,” Rantanen said of linemate MacKinnon. “I enjoy playing with him, for sure. Best player in the world, and [he makes] it easy for me. So, I just try to make the right plays and help him produce and produce myself too.”

Rantanen completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 18:01 for the 4-2 final.