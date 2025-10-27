Fiala, Kings defeat Blackhawks to extend point streak to 5 games

Anton Forsberg made 22 saves for the Kings (4-3-3), who are 3-0-2 in their past five, were playing the second of back-to-back games after losing 5-4 in a shootout at the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Connor Bedard scored, and Arvid Soderblom made 19 saves for the Blackhawks (4-3-2), who had won two in a row and were 4-0-1 in their previous five games.

Bedard gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 7:04 of the first period. Ilya Mikheyev sent a puck toward the net from the right face-off circle that was tipped out of midair by Bedard into the left post. The puck dropped in the crease and Forsberg pushed it over the goal line with his right skate.

Laferriere tied the game 1-1 at 3:30 of the second period. He carried the puck into the offensive zone on a 2-on-1 and snapped a wrist shot past Soderblom’s stick from the left circle.

Fiala put the Kings ahead 2-1 at 4:54 when he broke into the zone, got past defensemen Wyatt Kaiser and Connor Murphy on a partial breakaway and put the puck in on a wraparound off Forsberg's left skate.

Joel Armia scored a short-handed empty-net goal at 18:52 for the 3-1 final.

Kings forward Warren Foegele left the game at 4:23 of the first period and did not return after taking a hit along the boards by Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno.

The Blackhawks lost Mikheyev to an apparent upper-body injury 20 seconds into the third period, when he was tripped by Kings forward Adrian Kempe and fell into the boards.