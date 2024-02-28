Sharangovich breaks tie in 3rd, Flames top Kings for 4th straight win

Sharangovich gave Calgary a 3-2 lead at 12:09 of the third after beating Los Angeles goalie Cam Talbot with a wrist shot over the glove.

Andrew Mangiapane and Blake Coleman scored, and Chris Tanev had two assists for the Flames (29-25-5), who have won eight of their past 11. Jacob Markstrom made 20 saves.

Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the Kings (29-19-10), who have lost three of four, including a 4-2 defeat at the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. Talbot made 33 saves.

Danault gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 12:08 of the second period with a slap shot from the top of the slot off the rush.

Mangiapane scored 48 seconds later to tie it 1-1. He took a pass from Noah Hanifin and split the Kings' defense before beating Talbot with a backhand-to-forehand deke at 12:56 in his 400th NHL game.

Coleman gave the Flames a 3-2 lead 56 seconds later at 13:52 on a rebound off Jonathan Huberdeau's initial shot.

Fiala tied it 2-2 at 18:54 when he backhanded a rebound by Markstrom's glove after picking up the rebound on Anze Kopitar's initial shot.

Mikael Backlund scored into an empty net after Sharangovich’s goal with a sweeping shot from his own zone at 18:46 for the 4-2 final.