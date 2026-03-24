Kings at Flames projected lineups

KINGS (28-25-17) at FLAMES (29-34-7)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNW
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Joel Armia -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Mathieu Joseph
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Alex Turcotte, Taylor Ward, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus)
Flames projected lineup
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Joel Farabee
Matvei Gridin -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich -- Ryan Strome -- Victor Olofsson
Ryan Lomberg -- Martin Pospisil -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud
Olli Maatta -- Hunter Brzustewicz
Joel Hanley -- Zayne Parekh
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: John Beecher, Tyson Gross, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery), Connor Zary (upper body), Yan Kuznetsov (upper body)
Status report
The Kings lineup will be a game-time decision, said coach D.J. Smith, who added that "Some guys are questionable.". ... Lomberg will return after being a healthy scratch the past three games. ... Gross will sit out after the forward made his NHL debut in a 4-3 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. … Kuznetsov, a defenseman, practiced Tuesday for the first time since being injured in a 3-2 loss at the New York Islanders on March 14. … Zary, a forward, will miss his second straight game after he was boarded by Florida Panthers forward A.J. Greer in the third period of a 4-1 win Friday.