Kings at Flames projected lineups

KINGS (35-26-20) at FLAMES (33-39-9)

9 p.m. ET; SN1, FDSNSC

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Joel Armia -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright

Mathieu Joseph -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Jacob Moverare

Injured: Jeff Malott (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (undisclosed), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus)

Flames projected lineup

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Joel Farabee

Matvei Gridin -- Morgan Frost -- Victor Olofsson

Matt Coronato -- Connor Zary -- Adam Klapka

Yegor Sharangovich -- Rory Kerins -- Aydar Suniev

Zayne Parekh -- Zach Whitecloud

Olli Maatta -- Hunter Brzustewicz

Abram Wiebe -- Brayden Pachal

Arsenii Sergeev

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, John Beecher, Martin Pospisil, Ryan Strome, Tyson Gross

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery), Joel Hanley (upper body), Kevin Bahl (lower body), Yan Kuznetsov (upper body), Devin Cooley (illness)

Status report

The Flames held an optional morning skate. … Sergeev will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis with Cooley unavailable. … Whitecloud skated with a full shield after taking a puck to the face late in the second period of a 3-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. .. Coronato is expected to play after missing one game with an undisclosed injury.