Kings at Flames projected lineups

KINGS (35-26-20) at FLAMES (33-39-9)
9 p.m. ET; SN1, FDSNSC
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Joel Armia -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright
Mathieu Joseph -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Jacob Moverare
Injured: Jeff Malott (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (undisclosed), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus)
Flames projected lineup
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Joel Farabee
Matvei Gridin -- Morgan Frost -- Victor Olofsson
Matt Coronato -- Connor Zary -- Adam Klapka
Yegor Sharangovich -- Rory Kerins -- Aydar Suniev
Zayne Parekh -- Zach Whitecloud
Olli Maatta -- Hunter Brzustewicz
Abram Wiebe -- Brayden Pachal
Arsenii Sergeev
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, John Beecher, Martin Pospisil, Ryan Strome, Tyson Gross
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery), Joel Hanley (upper body), Kevin Bahl (lower body), Yan Kuznetsov (upper body), Devin Cooley (illness)
Status report
The Flames held an optional morning skate. … Sergeev will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis with Cooley unavailable. … Whitecloud skated with a full shield after taking a puck to the face late in the second period of a 3-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. .. Coronato is expected to play after missing one game with an undisclosed injury.