Carlsson has 3 points, Ducks rally for shootout win against Kings

ANAHEIM -- Leo Carlsson scored the tying goal with 1:31 left in the third period and had two assists, and the Anaheim Ducks rallied for a 5-4 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings at Honda Center on Friday.
Carlsson tied it 4-4 off a feed from below the goal line by Jackson LaCombe with Ville Husso pulled for the extra skater after Pavel Mintyukov’s goal from the right hash marks cut it to 4-3 at 10:42.
"We had some success with the goalie out and some fortunate breaks in that time of the game," Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said. "Know we shouldn't rely on that, but it was obviously a huge win for us."
Husso made 23 saves before stopping both shootout attempts in his season debut, and Chris Kreider also scored for the Ducks (15-8-1), who rallied from a two-goal deficit to win for the fifth time this season. Mason McTavish had two assists.
Troy Terry and McTavish scored in the shootout for Anaheim.
"On the bench, we never feel like we're out of a game," Quenneville said. "It's almost like we get more angry when we get down by one or two."
Alex Laferriere and Kevin Fiala scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 27 saves for the Kings (11-6-7), who have earned a point in eight of their past nine games (5-1-3), including four straight (1-0-3). Brian Dumoulin, Trevor Moore and Brandt Clarke each had two assists.
"We had them there and they pushed back and got the best of us," Los Angeles forward Alex Turcotte said. "I thought we should have won that game and we let it slip."
Laferriere gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 17:48 of the first period, pushing a rebound through Husso's pads.
Kreider scored a power-play goal to tie it 1-1 at 9:00 of the second period, redirecting a centering pass from Terry.
The Ducks did not have a shot on goal for a 14:31 span from midway through the first period until early in the second before Kreider’s goal.
"That's where you're getting rewarded in this game, is at the net, greasy goals, no more than four feet away from the net," Quenneville said. "I think that's where the majority of pucks are going in anyway, so that's where the rewards are. We said before the game, whoever's better at the net is going to have some success today."
Fiala put the Kings ahead 2-1 at 10:03 when he scored near side on a wrist shot from the left circle off a rush.
"Sometimes, it looks like there's nothing happening and then, all of a sudden, they get an A-plus chance out of nowhere," Quenneville said. "That's something we've got to make sure we kill the play until it's over."
Olen Zellweger scored 59 seconds later to tie it 2-2 at 11:02. A pass out of the corner of the Los Angeles zone from Alex Killorn went off the skate of Cody Ceci and continued to Zellweger in the bottom of the left circle, and he slid a one-timer between the left post and Kuemper's right skate.
"You can see the style of play and some of the freedom, especially the young guys with a lot of skill they have," Dumoulin said. "They're tremendous players. They can make plays and it doesn't take a lot of time and space. They have a lot of confidence right now, they're winning games."
Turcotte’s first goal of the season put Los Angeles back in front 3-2 at 3:23 of the third period with a redirection of Clarke’s centering pass. Turcotte, who was a healthy scratch in a 2-1 win against the Ottawa Senators on Monday, was uncovered coming down the left side of the Anaheim zone.
"I was really excited to get back in the lineup and play against this team," Turcotte said. "They've come a long way the last couple years, and they've got a lot of really good players, so it was easy to get up for it. It was another opportunity to try to prove myself and take a deep breath."
Joel Edmundson extended it to 4-2 at 6:53, scoring from the right point.
Husso was playing because the Ducks announced before the game that No. 1 goalie Lukas Dostal will miss 2-3 weeks with an upper-body injury.
"We’ve had great goaltending all season," Kreider said. "Got to continue to try and help out our goaltenders, because we ask a lot of them every single game.”
NOTES: Kuemper is 0-4 in shootouts this season. ... Kings forward Warren Foegele did not play after leaving practice early on Thursday with an upper-body injury. He's day to day. ... Anaheim forward Ryan Poehling returned after missing the past seven games with an upper-body injury and had two blocked shots and a shot on goal in 14:23 of ice time. ... Beckett Sennecke, who had an assist, extended his point streak to six games (one goal, five assists) and surpassed Oleg Tverdovsky (five games in 1995-96) for the longest by a teenager in Ducks history. … Terry had an assist to also extend his point streak to six games (two goals, five assists).