Carlsson has 3 points, Ducks rally for shootout win against Kings

Alex Laferriere and Kevin Fiala scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 27 saves for the Kings (11-6-7), who have earned a point in eight of their past nine games (5-1-3), including four straight (1-0-3). Brian Dumoulin, Trevor Moore and Brandt Clarke each had two assists.

"We had them there and they pushed back and got the best of us," Los Angeles forward Alex Turcotte said. "I thought we should have won that game and we let it slip."

Laferriere gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 17:48 of the first period, pushing a rebound through Husso's pads.

Kreider scored a power-play goal to tie it 1-1 at 9:00 of the second period, redirecting a centering pass from Terry.

The Ducks did not have a shot on goal for a 14:31 span from midway through the first period until early in the second before Kreider’s goal.

"That's where you're getting rewarded in this game, is at the net, greasy goals, no more than four feet away from the net," Quenneville said. "I think that's where the majority of pucks are going in anyway, so that's where the rewards are. We said before the game, whoever's better at the net is going to have some success today."

Fiala put the Kings ahead 2-1 at 10:03 when he scored near side on a wrist shot from the left circle off a rush.

"Sometimes, it looks like there's nothing happening and then, all of a sudden, they get an A-plus chance out of nowhere," Quenneville said. "That's something we've got to make sure we kill the play until it's over."

Olen Zellweger scored 59 seconds later to tie it 2-2 at 11:02. A pass out of the corner of the Los Angeles zone from Alex Killorn went off the skate of Cody Ceci and continued to Zellweger in the bottom of the left circle, and he slid a one-timer between the left post and Kuemper's right skate.

"You can see the style of play and some of the freedom, especially the young guys with a lot of skill they have," Dumoulin said. "They're tremendous players. They can make plays and it doesn't take a lot of time and space. They have a lot of confidence right now, they're winning games."