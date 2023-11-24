Kings top Ducks for 4th straight win, remain undefeated on road

Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist, Trevor Moore, Adrian Kempe and Drew Doughty each had two assists and Cam Talbot made 29 saves for the Kings (12-3-3), who have won four in a row and nine straight on the road.

The Kings are one short of tying the NHL record for the longest season-opening road winning streak (Buffalo Sabres, 2006-07).

Radko Gudas and Alex Killorn scored and John Gibson made 27 saves for the Ducks (9-11-0), who have lost five in a row.

Los Angeles scored on both its power plays in the first period to take a 2-0 lead.

After the Ducks were called for too many men on the ice, Doughty took a point shot that missed on the short side, but the puck hit the end wall and came out the other side, where Fiala scored from just above the goal line for a 1-0 lead at 10:25.

Kopitar had the primary assist for his 757th in the NHL, tying Marcel Dionne for the most in Kings history.

It was the sixth straight game the Ducks have allowed the first goal and ninth time in the past 10 games.

Gudas then went to the penalty box and Arthur Kaliyev scored with a wrist shot from just above the right circle to make it 2-0 at 12:26.

Quinton Byfield deflected Vladislav Gavrikov's shot between Gibson's pads to extend the lead to 3-0 lead at 1:17 of the second period.

Fiala made it 4-0 when he drove to the net and waited out Gibson as skated through the top of the crease before scoring short side at 2:56.

Gudas scored on a slap shot from above the right circle to cut the lead to 4-1 at 12:42 of the second.

Kopitar scored with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle during 4-on-4 play to make it 5-1 at 3:21 of the third.

Killorn scored his first goal with Anaheim in his 10th game while on a power play to cut it to 5-2 at 11:24.