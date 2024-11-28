Kings at Ducks projected lineups

KINGS (12–8-3) at DUCKS (9-9-3)

3:30 p.m. ET; KTTV, Victory+, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Warren Foegele -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Tanner Jeannot

Alex Turcotte -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Lewis

Kevin Fiala -- Samuel Helenius -- Alex Laferriere

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Erik Portillo

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas

Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Ducks projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Sam Colangelo

Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas

Jackson Lacombe -- Olen Zellweger

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Tyson Hinds

Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Brock McGinn (lower body), Leo Carlsson (upper body)

Status report

Kuemper, a goalie, participated in the morning skate prior to the 4-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, but is doubtful for the back-to-back games against Anaheim and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. … Foegele was moved up to the top line with Kopitar and Kempe against Winnipeg, which will likely remain intact after combining for two goals and two assists. ... Carlsson, a forward, is day to day. He was injured in a 3-2 loss against the Seattle Kraken on Monday and did not play in a 5-2 win againt the Kraken on Wednesday. ... Anaheim recalled Hinds, a defenseman, from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.