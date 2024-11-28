Kings at Ducks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (12–8-3) at DUCKS (9-9-3)

3:30 p.m. ET; KTTV, Victory+, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Warren Foegele -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Tanner Jeannot

Alex Turcotte -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Lewis

Kevin Fiala -- Samuel Helenius -- Alex Laferriere

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Erik Portillo

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas

Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Ducks projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Sam Colangelo

Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas

Jackson Lacombe -- Olen Zellweger

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Tyson Hinds

Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Brock McGinn (lower body), Leo Carlsson (upper body)

Status report

Kuemper, a goalie, participated in the morning skate prior to the 4-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, but is doubtful for the back-to-back games against Anaheim and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. … Foegele was moved up to the top line with Kopitar and Kempe against Winnipeg, which will likely remain intact after combining for two goals and two assists. ... Carlsson, a forward, is day to day. He was injured in a 3-2 loss against the Seattle Kraken on Monday and did not play in a 5-2 win againt the Kraken on Wednesday. ... Anaheim recalled Hinds, a defenseman, from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

Latest News

NHL Draft prospect Misa hoping to follow in Tavares’ footsteps

Super 16: Reasons to be thankful for teams in power rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Sweden projected roster for 4 Nations Face-Off

2002 Paralympic Sled Hockey gold medalists join small group of U.S Hockey Hall of Fame inductees

MacKinnon talks hot start with Avalanche, 4 Nations Face-Off in Q&A with NHL.com

AHL notebook: Top goaltending depth in Western Conference

Orr’s flying goal, O’Ree’s debut among top 10 moments in Bruins history

Nichushkin sparks Avalanche to shootout victory against Golden Knights

Senators recover, edge Sharks despite being limited to 11 shots

Gibson makes 42 saves, Ducks score 5 in win against Kraken

Kopitar, Kempe each has 2 points, Kings stifle Jets

Reschny scores late, lifts CHL past USA in Game 2 of Prospects Challenge

Hall scores hat trick, sparks Blackhawks past Stars

Capitals rally in 3rd, overcome gaffe by Lindgren to top Lightning

Gustavsson makes 39 saves, Wild shut out Sabres

NHL.com staffers give thanks to hockey world in special roundtable 

Couturier caps Flyers comeback with OT winner against Predators