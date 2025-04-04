Coach’s Challenge: LAK @ UTA – 1:25 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Los Angeles

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Utah

Explanation: Video review determined that Utah’s Clayton Keller preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Dylan Guenther’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 18:38 (1:22 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

---

