Cooley looking to 'have some fun' in NHL debut with Coyotes

No. 3 pick in 2022 Draft to center line with Zucker, Kerfoot against Devils

Logan Cooley ARI debut

© Josh Chadwick/Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Logan Cooley is hoping his NHL debut is as memorable as his first preseason game when the Arizona Coyotes visit the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Friday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN).

Few will forget the highlight-reel goal Cooley delivered in his first NHL action for the Coyotes against the Los Angeles Kings in Melbourne, Australia, when the 19-year-old center beat three defenders with a spin-o-rama move before pulling the puck back to his forehand for a goal in a 5-3 win as part of the 2023 Global Series -- Melbourne on Sept. 23.

It's probably wishful thinking to believe Cooley, the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, can pull off a similar move on the road against the Devils in his first NHL game, but he's certainly looking forward to the challenge.

"It's obviously something I've been looking forward to for a while now," Cooley said on Friday of his NHL debut. "Just getting out there at the morning skates on the ice and being out there with the guys ... it's starting to feel a little more real now so I'm really excited."

He's excited to have an opportunity to play and match skills against Devils center Jack Hughes, who, like Cooley, played two seasons for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program. Cooley had 121 points (47 goals, 74 assists) in 98 games with the NTDP (2020-22). Hughes, selected No. 1 in the 2019 NHL Draft, had 228 points (74 goals, 154 assists) in 110 games for the Program (2017-19).

"He's a guy that I tried to model my game after a little bit, just being similar in size (5-foot-10, 174 pounds) and obviously he's super shifty, super good with a puck," Cooley said of Hughes (5-11, 175). "So it's definitely going to be cool to play against another American-born player like him. I'm looking forward to the whole thing."

LAK@ARI: Cooley uses spin-o-rama, nets dazzling goal

Cooley finished as a Hobey Baker Award Finalist as the top men's player in NCAA Division I hockey after scoring 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) in 39 games as a freshman with the University of Minnesota. He was named Big Ten First-Team All-Conference and to the conference's All-Freshman Team. Cooley also chipped in 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in seven games for the United States at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship to establish himself as one of the game's top NHL prospects.

Cooley is expected to center a line with left wing Jason Zucker and Alex Kerfoot in his debut.

"I mean, [Zucker has been] unbelievable," Cooley said. "Just the little details he's telling me, not only on the ice but off the ice, too. A bunch of learning lessons and just telling me what he has been through, all the ups and downs. He's been great to play with and an even better person off the ice."

Arizona coach Andre Tourigny wants Cooley to enjoy the moment.

"He's had 19 years to prepare for this game," Tourigny said. "Whatever I will tell him today, doesn't change anything. We've been there during training camp ... myself, management, coaches, teammates, to help him get better. Now it's time for him to enjoy it. Enjoy his family. His parents will be here, many friends.

"It's his first NHL game. That'll happen only once so we'll let him enjoy it and we'll go from there."

Cooley appeared relaxed and confident speaking with the media after the morning skate on Friday. That's how he intends to approach the game.

"Honestly, I'm not too nervous," he said. "I mean, it's a game I've been playing my whole life. It's just another step in the right direction. It's something I've dreamed of my whole life and now that it's finally here, I'm just trying to enjoy it and have some fun."