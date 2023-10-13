Cooley looking to 'have some fun' in NHL debut with Coyotes

NEWARK, N.J. -- Logan Cooley is hoping his NHL debut is as memorable as his first preseason game when the Arizona Coyotes visit the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Friday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN).

Few will forget the highlight-reel goal Cooley delivered in his first NHL action for the Coyotes against the Los Angeles Kings in Melbourne, Australia, when the 19-year-old center beat three defenders with a spin-o-rama move before pulling the puck back to his forehand for a goal in a 5-3 win as part of the 2023 Global Series -- Melbourne on Sept. 23.

It's probably wishful thinking to believe Cooley, the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, can pull off a similar move on the road against the Devils in his first NHL game, but he's certainly looking forward to the challenge.

"It's obviously something I've been looking forward to for a while now," Cooley said on Friday of his NHL debut. "Just getting out there at the morning skates on the ice and being out there with the guys ... it's starting to feel a little more real now so I'm really excited."

He's excited to have an opportunity to play and match skills against Devils center Jack Hughes, who, like Cooley, played two seasons for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program. Cooley had 121 points (47 goals, 74 assists) in 98 games with the NTDP (2020-22). Hughes, selected No. 1 in the 2019 NHL Draft, had 228 points (74 goals, 154 assists) in 110 games for the Program (2017-19).

"He's a guy that I tried to model my game after a little bit, just being similar in size (5-foot-10, 174 pounds) and obviously he's super shifty, super good with a puck," Cooley said of Hughes (5-11, 175). "So it's definitely going to be cool to play against another American-born player like him. I'm looking forward to the whole thing."