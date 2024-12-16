Ruff says 'it's on me to solve' Sabres recent play

With a career NHL record behind the bench of 875-695-157 with 78 ties, he’s been on the winning side more often than not.

But this season, his first back as the Sabres coach, his team is in an 0-7-3 funk that has them in seventh place in the Atlantic Division at 11-16-4.

Ruff is the winningest coach in Sabres history, having set franchise records in regular-season games coached (1,166), regular-season wins (571), playoff games coached (101), and playoff wins (57) during his first stint with the organization from 1997-98 to 2012-13.

Ruff made the playoffs eight times as head coach of the Sabres, including an appearance in the 1999 Stanley Cup Final along with three trips to the Eastern Conference Final in 1998, 2006, and 2007. The Sabres finished with a franchise-record 53 wins and 113 points in 2006-07, claiming their only Presidents’ Trophy in team history.

Ruff won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year in 2005-06, when he led the Sabres to a 110-point finish. He was the runner-up for the award in 2006-07.

On April 22, he was hired as Sabres coach, replacing Don Granato. It’s been a roller-coaster ride since then, but he still believes in his players.

To that end, the Sabres arrived at Scotiabank Arena hungry and ready to play on Sunday. They took a 2-0 lead just 2:46 into the game on goals by Jack Quinn and Alex Tuch and controlled play for much of the opening period.

Then, midway through the second period, with Buffalo up 3-1, it all fell apart.

“We took our foot off the gas,” Tuch admitted.