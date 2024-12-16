Tavares scores natural hat trick, Maple Leafs rally past Sabres

Max Domi and Nicholas Robertson each had a goal and an assist, and Bobby McMann had two assists for the Maple Leafs (19-10-2), who are 6-3-0 in their past nine. Dennis Hildeby made 24 saves in his third NHL start, and first since a 6-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 23.

Jack Quinn scored twice, and Devon Levi made 36 saves for the Sabres (11-16-4), who are 0-7-3 during a 10-game losing streak.

The Maple Leafs took the lead in the second period, scoring three times in 2:31. Robertson began the rally at 11:20 when he one-timed a pass from McMann at the bottom of the right faceoff circle to cut it to 3-2.

Tavares tied it 3-3 at 12:41 when Auston Matthews’ shot deflected off his leg in the slot on the power play.

Tavares scored again 1:10 later to put Toronto up 4-3 when he took a pass from Chris Tanev and shot high to the blocker side from the slot.

Tavares competed the natural hat trick when he shot into an empty net for his 15th goal of the season at 17:48 for the 5-3 final.

The Sabres went up 1-0 at 1:05 of the first period when Quinn, who had been a healthy scratch the past five games, shot high to the blocker side from the left face-off dot on the power play. The goal was the second of the season for Quinn, and his first against a goalie.

His only other goal was into an empty net on Oct. 26 in a 5-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings.

Alex Tuch made it 2-0 at 2:46 when he took a pass from Zach Benson and sent a wrist shot by Levi's glove from the slot.

Domi cut it to 2-1 at 15:45 with his first goal of the season in his 23rd game.

Robertson, who had been a healthy scratch the past four games, backhanded a pass into the slot to Domi who put it in from below the left hashmarks. The goal ended Domi’s personal 16-game point drought. Robertson's assist was his first of the season in his 24th game.

Quinn made it 3-1 at 9:11 of the second period when he came off the bench, took a pass from JJ Peterka, and shot it into the top left corner.