Lightning 2, Panthers 0

It was the first of three straight preseason games between the teams.

Johansson made 42 saves in his debut with Tampa Bay, a 4-0 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sept. 29.

Tanner Jeannot and Nicholas Paul scored for the Lightning.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves for the Panthers.

Jeannot gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 5:24 of the first period, redirecting a Tyler Motte shot past Bobrovsky.

Paul scored during a 5-on-3 power play at 10:46 of the third period for the 2-0 final.