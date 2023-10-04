Latest News

Preseason roundup: Carlson, Capitals get past Bruins in OT

Zegras has ‘some catching up to do’ at Ducks camp

ESPN crew gears up for opening night tripleheader

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
Stepan retires from NHL after 13 seasons
Fantasy hockey bold prediction for each team
'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now
Golden Knights Stanley Cup championship film now streaming on ESPN+
Preseason roundup: Korpisalo, Senators shut out Penguins
Kolzig discusses playing career, coaching role with Capitals in Q&A with NHL.com
Kraken season preview: Balanced attack key to another playoff run
How 8 Western Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

Penguins season preview: Eye playoff return with addition of Karlsson
Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet
Crosby gets ‘unique’ chance to play preseason game with Penguins in Nova Scotia
Training Camp Buzz: Ekholm expected to be ready for Oilers opener
‘Behind The Glass: Los Angeles Kings Training Camp’ debuts

Lightning 2, Panthers 0

© Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jonas Johansson got his second shutout of the preseason when he made 25 saves in the Tampa Bay Lightning's 2-0 win against the Florida Panthers at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday.

It was the first of three straight preseason games between the teams.

Johansson made 42 saves in his debut with Tampa Bay, a 4-0 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sept. 29.

Tanner Jeannot and Nicholas Paul scored for the Lightning.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves for the Panthers.

Jeannot gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 5:24 of the first period, redirecting a Tyler Motte shot past Bobrovsky.

Paul scored during a 5-on-3 power play at 10:46 of the third period for the 2-0 final.