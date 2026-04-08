Cooper has 'perfect demeanor,' continues winning ways as Lightning coach

It was not many seasons ago when the Tampa Bay Lightning may have been entering a transition phase.

Captain Steven Stamkos left to join the Nashville Predators as a free agent July 1, 2024, and many were thinking an era that included back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021 and three consecutive runs to the Stanley Cup Final (2020-22) had come to an end.

It was a mighty challenge for Lightning coach Jon Cooper, yet the longest-tenured coach in the NHL since he was hired March 25, 2013, has Tampa Bay in a close race with the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens for first in the Atlantic Division.

"Jon has the perfect demeanor behind the bench and his players enjoy playing for him," TNT network play-by-play broadcaster Kenny Albert said.

Exhibit A is Nikita Kucherov, a three-time Art Ross Trophy winner (2019, 2024, '25) and the 2019 Hart Trophy winner voted as NHL most valuable player in his 12th season with the Lightning. The forward had 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) in 18 games from Feb. 26 to April 5, two behind New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes for most in the NHL and three ahead of Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

Kucherov had four points (two goals, two assists) and scored his first short-handed goal in the NHL when the Lightning defeated the Oilers 5-2 in Edmonton on March 21.

"Connor is a racehorse, whereas 'Kuch' slows it down and plays at his own pace," Cooper said after the game. "They're two elite players doing it two different ways,"