3 Things to Watch: Canadiens at Hurricanes, Game 2 of Eastern Final

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Montreal Canadiens will try to extend their lead in the Eastern Conference Final in Game 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Saturday.

Montreal was at its best and Carolina struggled, especially early, in its 6-2 win in Game 1 on Thursday. The Canadiens are expecting the Hurricanes to get back to the stingy defensive and forechecking game that helped them sweep their first two Stanley Cup Playoff series.

Montreal is 25-4 all-time when leading 1-0 in a best-of-7 conference final/semifinal and 24-5 in Game 2 in that scenario.

"I mean, you just have to stay hungry," Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. "I think we have a hungry group. I don't think we are where we are today without this kind of mindset. With that said, you can have the best mindset, you still have to go execute. The other team's coming too; they're not just going to give it to you. You have to go earn it, no matter what just happened. We have an opportunity tonight and we intend to put our best foot forward and see where we land with that."

The Hurricanes didn't take the ice Friday. Instead, there was a lot of video review of Game 1 and probably some soul searching with hopes of turning things around after their first loss of the postseason.

"Tough video, video that you have to have but no one really wants to sit in on," forward Seth Jarvis said. "It was good. It was all constructive. Just showing what we need to clean up on, what we went wrong on and what we need to get better at."

Carolina was 22-7-0 following a loss of any kind during the regular season, and its .759 points percentage led the NHL in that scenario. The Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers are 6-12 all-time in Game 2 following a loss in a best-of-7 series.

Teams that take a 2-0 series lead in the round before the Cup Final with each win coming on the road have a series record of 20-1.