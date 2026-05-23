Hurricanes’ top line needs 5-on-5 production in Game 2 of East Final

He'd rather see them defend first, and certainly better than they did Thursday.

"Well, if we defend like we did, then yes (they're going to need to score more)," Brind'Amour said. "If we're going to go and give four or five breakaways, we have to score five or six goals. But if we can eliminate those, then no, we don't have to (have the top line score more).

“It depends on how the game is going and how we're playing."

That's good in theory, but Aho, Svechnikov and Jarvis are proud producers and expect more from themselves.

Aho led Carolina in the regular season with 80 points (27 goals, 53 assists) in 79 games. Svechnikov was third with 70 (31 goals, 39 assists) in 79 games. Jarvis was fourth with 66 points (32 goals, 34 assists) in 71 games.

They were first (Jarvis), second (Svechnikov) and third (Aho) on the team in goals.

"I've worked my whole life to be in the NHL, and I want to be an effective player," Jarvis said. "I hold myself to a high standard just because I know how much work I put in and what I expect of myself. That goes for the other two guys too; we work so hard, so for us not to be holding up our end of the bargain, it hurts a little bit."

They can make the pain go away by producing in Game 2.

"It's playoff hockey, so nobody is really dominating," Aho said. "It's hard, it's tight and it should be. But I think it comes down to execution, the little plays.

“It's not much -- here and there is a play that can be executed better that keeps the momentum, and when you have a chance you've got to put that in."