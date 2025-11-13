Brooks dies at 75; covered Rangers, hockey for nearly 40 years 

Larry Brooks, who for nearly 40 years covered hockey and the New York Rangers for the New York Post, died Thursday after a brief battle with cancer, according to the newspaper. He was 75.

Brooks was selected for the Elmer Ferguson Award in 2018. It is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association and given by the Hall of Fame "in recognition of distinguished members of the newspaper profession whose words have brought honor to journalism and to hockey."

"I appreciate the recognition," Brooks told NHL.com in 2018. "I think it's something when my name is up on a plaque, that will be spectacular for my grandson and granddaughter to be able to see. To be in the company of people like Red Fisher, Frank Orr, Fran Rosa and Michael Farber, it's special."

Brooks began his career at the New York Post in 1975 as a part-time clerk working the overnight shift. His first out-of-office assignment was covering the New York Islanders in 1976. That led to a move to cover the Rangers in the 1978-79 season.

The Rangers went to the Stanley Cup Final in 1979.

Brooks stayed as a hockey columnist for three more seasons until he went across the Hudson River to serve as the New Jersey Devils public relations director and then vice president of communications from 1982-92.

In his role, Brooks was also a radio broadcaster for five seasons.

In 1993, Brooks returned to the Post to begin covering the Rangers again and writing his well-known "Slap Shots" column.

"I was very, very lucky to start covering the pre-dynasty Islanders and be with them," Brooks said in 2018. "I was fortunate to cover three Devils Stanley Cup teams. I've covered a lot of great, great players. I've gotten to know a lot of great players well. It's pretty cool on the day you hear you're getting into the Hall of Fame that you get texts from Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier."

Brooks continued in his role covering the Rangers and as The Post's hockey columnist until taking a medical leave of absence at the start of this season.

He is survived by his son, Jordan, daughter-in-law, Joanna, and two grandchildren; Scott, who is 14, and Reese, who is 12. His wife, Janis, died in 2020.

"Larry Brooks, a Hockey Hall of Fame Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award recipient, will long be remembered in the hockey world for his insightful analysis not only of the New York Rangers but the entire NHL, both on and off the ice," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "Larry’s love of hockey was evident in his writing at the New York Post in two stints over nearly four decades. Larry didn’t pull punches and when you read his work, you always knew where he stood. He was a staunch advocate for the players and for the reporters who cover the game.

"Larry also worked for a decade with the New Jersey Devils as a communications executive, drawing himself even closer to the game he dedicated his life to. On behalf of the National Hockey League, we mourn Larry’s passing, and extend our sincere condolences to his son Jordan, daughter-in-law Joanna, his grandchildren, and all of his colleagues at the New York Post."