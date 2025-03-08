Hutson at forefront of Canadiens’ playoff pursuit in rookie season

Lane Hutson is unquestionably a candidate to win the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie, but the Montreal Canadiens defenseman’s main goal is to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“We’re trying to do something special here, get into a playoff spot and stay in a playoff spot, so I’m not too worried about rookie of the year,” Hutson said. “I think we were finding our way a little bit and I think we know the expectations around here are going to raise a little more.

“It’s only going to get more competitive from here on out and we expect more, but we’re happy what we’ve been doing and we want to keep going.”

The 21-year-old leads all first-year players with 45 assists and has 49 points in 62 games for Montreal. Hutson was the first rookie to have 40 assists in fewer than 60 games since Nicklas Lidstrom of the Detroit Red Wings in 1991-92, and he could become the first Canadiens player to win the Calder since goalie Ken Dryden in 1971-72.

Montreal (30-26-6) won five straight since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break last month before a 3-2 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. The Canadiens, who trail the Ottawa Senators by one point for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference, continues a four-game road trip at the Calgary Flames on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, SNW).

“It’s been fun this season,” Hutson said. “Coming into the season not knowing what to expect, all the guys in here instantly accepted me and are helping me figure it out each and every day.

“It has been great and it’s made me more excited for what the future can hold and I still have a lot to learn, so it’s been awesome.”