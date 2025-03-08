Hutson at forefront of Canadiens’ playoff pursuit in rookie season

Defenseman averaging more than 22 minutes per game, leads all 1st-year players in assists

Lane Hutson MTL feature

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

Lane Hutson is unquestionably a candidate to win the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie, but the Montreal Canadiens defenseman’s main goal is to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“We’re trying to do something special here, get into a playoff spot and stay in a playoff spot, so I’m not too worried about rookie of the year,” Hutson said. “I think we were finding our way a little bit and I think we know the expectations around here are going to raise a little more.

“It’s only going to get more competitive from here on out and we expect more, but we’re happy what we’ve been doing and we want to keep going.”

The 21-year-old leads all first-year players with 45 assists and has 49 points in 62 games for Montreal. Hutson was the first rookie to have 40 assists in fewer than 60 games since Nicklas Lidstrom of the Detroit Red Wings in 1991-92, and he could become the first Canadiens player to win the Calder since goalie Ken Dryden in 1971-72.

Montreal (30-26-6) won five straight since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break last month before a 3-2 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. The Canadiens, who trail the Ottawa Senators by one point for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference, continues a four-game road trip at the Calgary Flames on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, SNW).

“It’s been fun this season,” Hutson said. “Coming into the season not knowing what to expect, all the guys in here instantly accepted me and are helping me figure it out each and every day.

“It has been great and it’s made me more excited for what the future can hold and I still have a lot to learn, so it’s been awesome.”

CAR@MTL: Hutson buries the PPG past Andersen to put the Canadiens up 4-0 in the 3rd

Selected by Montreal in the second round (No. 62) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Hutson is doing his part trying to get the Canadiens into the playoffs. He’s on its top power-play unit and is averaging 22:21 of ice time per game, second among Montreal defenseman behind Mike Matheson (24:53).Their willingness to use Hutson in any situation was on clear display Thursday when the rookie was on the ice for the 3-on-3 overtime against Oilers superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

“I think his compete level and his passion for the game, I think it starts there with him,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. “I knew he was a very good offensive player; I’ve seen him play for many years now, but I think nobody was sure if he could defend in this league. And for me from Day 1, the way I saw him compete defensively for a guy his size and his offensive talents, for me that’s what I’m most impressed about.”

Hutson played in pressure situations prior to his NHL arrival. He spent two seasons with the U.S. National Development Team, winning gold at the 2024 World Junior Championship and bronze in 2023. He also had 49 points (15 goals, 34 assists) in 38 games last season and helped BU reach the NCAA Frozen Four semifinal, losing 2-1 in overtime to eventual champion Denver University.

Now, his passion and poise will be needed for Montreal’s remaining 20 games this season, one they hope they’ll extend past April 16.

“I think for a guy that’s so young, to been able to come in and have so much success has been very impressive,” Matheson said. “I think his competitiveness is really impressive. He just flat out competes every shift, and that brings him a lot of success.”

Latest News

Protas has 3 points, Capitals rally past Red Wings

Ehlers has 3 points, Jets score 6 to pull away from Devils

Siegenthaler out rest of regular season for Devils with lower-body injury

Maple Leafs load up prior to NHL Trade Deadline amid tight Atlantic race

Marchand trade to Panthers signals end of era for Bruins

Panthers send message with Trade Deadline acquisitions

Central Division rivals make moves in 'arms race' prior to NHL Trade Deadline

Jarvis, Kotkaniemi fire up crowd before PWHL Takeover Tour game in Raleigh

Backstrom receives standing ovation from Capitals fans before ceremonial puck drop

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Hurricanes don't regret taking chance on Rantanen

Carlo traded to Maple Leafs by Bruins for Minten, 1st-round pick in 2026

Rantanen's trade to Stars caps 'crazy' stretch for high-scoring forward

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 7

Fantasy spin on 2025 NHL Trade Deadline with EDGE stats

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Beauvillier traded to Capitals by Penguins for draft pick