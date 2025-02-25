LA Strong charity game 'full-circle moment' for first responder

Roger Sackaroff is a 17-year veteran of the Los Angeles City Fire Department, currently assigned to the Fire Prevention Bureau as a Fire Inspector. The 48-year-old has also been a part of the JB hockey pickup, a twice weekly skate widely considered one of the best pickup hockey groups in North America, for the past 15 years. When not working or playing, he's usually found behind the bench or on the ice coaching youth hockey for various programs based out of TSPC in El Segundo or watching hockey with his wife, Erin and their sons, Oscar and Jesse.

I'm back!

It's been a minute (or twenty years) since my byline last appeared on NHL.com. Back in those days, I had realized a dream of working in the sport I loved. As part of the NHL.com crew, I attended hundreds of regular-season and Stanley Cup playoff games, an Olympic Games, and many other major League events, all while working with some of the best people in the game. It was a proverbial dream come true.

Well, now I have another hockey dream come true thanks to the LA Strong charity fundraiser at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.

I was one of the first responders to play in the game, playing on the same team as one of my idols, Mark Messier, the New York Rangers legend.

It was a full-circle moment for me as my past and present collided in the most pleasant way.

A vignette from the game explains it best.

As part of the festivities this weekend, we were invited to skate with family on the Kings' home ice before the event. Walking into the locker room to grab my skates, I see it. I won't forget it. My gear laid out in full NHL style, event sweater hanging in the locker, nameplate, the works. And then I notice the locker to the left of mine. It says: M. MESSIER