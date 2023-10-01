Lightning 5, Predators 4

Latest News

NHL preseason results September 30

Preseason roundup: Skinner scores twice, Sabres rally
Comedian Kreischer takes ice with Ducks

Comedian Kreischer, star of 'The Machine,' takes to ice with Ducks
Hockeyville: Mi'kmaq First Nation welcomes NHL

Hockeyville Hub: Sydney
Training Camp Buzz: Conor Timmins out for Maple Leafs

Training Camp Buzz: Timmins 'out for a bit' for Maple Leafs
Killorn out 4-6 weeks for Ducks with fractured finger

Killorn out 4-6 weeks for Ducks with fractured finger
Foligno signs 4-year contract with Wild

Foligno signs 4-year, $16 million contract with Wild
Robertson brothers host clinic for military kids

Jason, Nicholas Robertson humbled to host hockey clinic for military kids
Drew Brees reads Ducks starters, performs ceremonial puck drop in San Diego

Drew Brees reads Ducks starters, performs ceremonial puck drop in San Diego
Preseason roundup: Tarasenko scores 1st with Ottawa

Preseason roundup: Tarasenko scores 1st goal for Senators
Peter Sullivan retires from NHL Central Scouting

Sullivan retires from NHL Central Scouting after 27 years
New York Rangers 2023-24 Season Preview

Rangers season preview: Players adjusting to new coach Laviolette
Nashville Predators 2023-24 season preview

Predators season preview: O'Reilly tasked with helping scoring woes
Eiserman could be 1st pick of 2024 NHL Draft 

Eiserman focusing on developing game, being 1st pick of 2024 Draft
Players signed to tryout deals for NHL camps

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps 
nhl fantasy hockey bounce-back players picks

Fantasy hockey top 10 bounce-back candidates
Young Pittsburgh Penguins fan gets puck from Sidney Crosby

Young Penguins fan has epic reaction after receiving puck from Crosby
Alex Ovechkin tutoring Capitals rookie Ivan Miroshnichenko

Ovechkin playing tutor to rookie Miroshnichenko with Capitals
Bedard impresses Blackhawks in preseason debut

Bedard impresses Blackhawks, not self, in strong preseason debut

Lightning 5, Predators 4

tbl_kucherov_preseason

© Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

Nikita Kucherov scored a power-play goal in his preseason debut for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who rallied for a win against the Nashville Predators at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Waltteri Merela had two goals and an assist for the Lightning. Matt Tomkins made 43 saves.

Tommy Novak scored twice, Joakim Kemell had a goal and an assist, and Roman Josi had two assists for the Predators. Kevin Lankinen allowed two goals on 16 shots before being replaced by Yaroslav Askarov, who made eight saves.

Kemell gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 14:25 of the first period.

Brandon Hagel scored a short-handed goal 34 seconds into the second period to tie it 1-1, but Philip Tomasino responded at 1:51 to put the Predators back in front 2-1.

Austin Watson tied it 2-2 with a wrist shot at 8:12, but Novak answered again for Nashville to make it 3-2 at 17:51.

Merela tied it 3-3 at 4:26 of the third period.

Kucherov then gave Tampa Bay a 4-3 lead at 12:57 with a power-play goal, and Merela pushed it to 5-3 with his second goal of the period at 13:53.

Novak cut it to 5-4 with 39 seconds remaining.