Lightning 5, Predators 4

Waltteri Merela had two goals and an assist for the Lightning. Matt Tomkins made 43 saves.

Tommy Novak scored twice, Joakim Kemell had a goal and an assist, and Roman Josi had two assists for the Predators. Kevin Lankinen allowed two goals on 16 shots before being replaced by Yaroslav Askarov, who made eight saves.

Kemell gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 14:25 of the first period.

Brandon Hagel scored a short-handed goal 34 seconds into the second period to tie it 1-1, but Philip Tomasino responded at 1:51 to put the Predators back in front 2-1.

Austin Watson tied it 2-2 with a wrist shot at 8:12, but Novak answered again for Nashville to make it 3-2 at 17:51.

Merela tied it 3-3 at 4:26 of the third period.

Kucherov then gave Tampa Bay a 4-3 lead at 12:57 with a power-play goal, and Merela pushed it to 5-3 with his second goal of the period at 13:53.

Novak cut it to 5-4 with 39 seconds remaining.