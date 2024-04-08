Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Week

FIRST STAR – NIKITA KUCHEROV, RW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Kucherov posted a League-best nine assists and 10 points in four games (1-9—10) to propel the Lightning (43‑27-7, 93 points) to a pair of wins as they clinched their seventh consecutive playoff berth. He opened the week with one helper in a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings April 1. Kucherov then registered three straight three-point performances, the third time he has accomplished the feat in his career (also April 23-26, 2022: 4-8—12 in 3 GP and Feb. 10-14, 2019: 4-7—11 in 3 GP). He collected three assists in a 4-1 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs April 3 to surpass his franchise record for points in one season, established in 2018-19 en route to capturing the Art Ross Trophy (41-87—128 in 82 GP). Kucherov added 1-2—3 in a 7-4 triumph over the Montreal Canadiens April 4 to become the first Tampa Bay player to compile 90 assists in one season – and the second player on any team to reach the milestone in 2023-24, following Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (31-99—130 in 74 GP), after no one had done so since 2006-07. Kucherov capped the week with three more helpers, his 10th three-assist and 22nd three-point game of the campaign, in a 5-4 defeat versus the Pittsburgh Penguins April 6. The 30-year-old Kucherov, who has points in six straight outings dating to March 27 (2-11—13), leads the NHL with 43-93—136 through 76 total appearances this season – three points ahead of second-place Nathan MacKinnon (48-85—133 in 78 GP w/ COL). Kucherov also ranks among the top 2023-24 performers in power-play assists (1st; 38), power-play points (1st; 51), assists (2nd; 93), shots on goal (t‑6th; 296), goals (t-7th; 43) and power-play goals (t-13th; 13).