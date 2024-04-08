NEW YORK --Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby and New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending April 7.
Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Week
Lightning forward, Penguins captain Crosby, Rangers wing Panarin earn honors
FIRST STAR – NIKITA KUCHEROV, RW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
Kucherov posted a League-best nine assists and 10 points in four games (1-9—10) to propel the Lightning (43‑27-7, 93 points) to a pair of wins as they clinched their seventh consecutive playoff berth. He opened the week with one helper in a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings April 1. Kucherov then registered three straight three-point performances, the third time he has accomplished the feat in his career (also April 23-26, 2022: 4-8—12 in 3 GP and Feb. 10-14, 2019: 4-7—11 in 3 GP). He collected three assists in a 4-1 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs April 3 to surpass his franchise record for points in one season, established in 2018-19 en route to capturing the Art Ross Trophy (41-87—128 in 82 GP). Kucherov added 1-2—3 in a 7-4 triumph over the Montreal Canadiens April 4 to become the first Tampa Bay player to compile 90 assists in one season – and the second player on any team to reach the milestone in 2023-24, following Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (31-99—130 in 74 GP), after no one had done so since 2006-07. Kucherov capped the week with three more helpers, his 10th three-assist and 22nd three-point game of the campaign, in a 5-4 defeat versus the Pittsburgh Penguins April 6. The 30-year-old Kucherov, who has points in six straight outings dating to March 27 (2-11—13), leads the NHL with 43-93—136 through 76 total appearances this season – three points ahead of second-place Nathan MacKinnon (48-85—133 in 78 GP w/ COL). Kucherov also ranks among the top 2023-24 performers in power-play assists (1st; 38), power-play points (1st; 51), assists (2nd; 93), shots on goal (t‑6th; 296), goals (t-7th; 43) and power-play goals (t-13th; 13).
SECOND STAR – SIDNEY CROSBY, C, PITTSBURGH PENGUINS
Crosby placed second in the NHL with five goals in four contests (5-1—6) as the Penguins (36‑30‑11, 83 points) completed a perfect week to extend their point streak to eight games dating to March 26 (6-0-2) and move within one point of the final Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference. Crosby recorded 2-1—3 in a 5-2 win against the New York Rangers April 1 to clinch his 19th career point-per-game season, a total achieved by only one other player in League history: Wayne Gretzky (also 19x). He followed that with two third-period goals as Pittsburgh rallied from a 3-1 deficit for a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils April 2. Crosby, who was held off the scoresheet in a 4-1 triumph versus the Washington Capitals April 4, then scored in a 5-4 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning April 6 to become the seventh different player in NHL history to reach the 40-goal milestone at age 36 or older. The two-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner leads the Penguins in goals (40; 14 more than any other player), assists (45; three more than any other player) and points (85; 23 more than any other player) through 77 total contests this season as the team looks to become the first in League history overcome a nine-point deficit in its final 11 games to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
THIRD STAR – ARTEMI PANARIN, LW, NEW YORK RANGERS
Panarin ranked second in the NHL with 2-6—8 across four games to guide the League-leading Rangers (53-21-4, 110 points) to a 3-1-0 week as they matched a franchise record for wins in one season (also 2014-15: 53-22-7). He notched one assist in a 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins April 1, followed by 1-1—2 (including a helper on the tiebreaking goal by Chris Kreider with 4:57 remaining in regulation) in a 4-3 triumph over the New Jersey Devils April 3. Panarin added an assist (on another third-period, tiebreaking goal by Kreider) in a 4-3 victory against the Detroit Red Wings April 5 before closing the week with 1-3—4 as New York rallied for a 5-2 win versus the Montreal Canadiens April 7. The 32-year-old Panarin sits fourth in the NHL with 46-69—115 through 78 total contests this season, second in franchise history behind only Jaromir Jagr’s 2005-06 campaign (54-69—123 in 82 GP). Panarin also places among the top 10 in the League for power-play assists (4th; 32), power-play points (4th; 42), assists (5th; 69), goals (6th; 46) and shots on goal (9th; 285) in 2023-24.