Senators to face Penguins in Kraft Hockeyville 2024 preseason game

TORONTO, ON -- Today, Kraft Heinz, in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL®) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) announced their official 2024 NHL preseason matchup celebrating the Kraft Hockeyville 2024 winning community Elliot Lake, Ontario. The Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins will face off on Sunday, September 29, 2024. The details of the preseason game, including location and broadcast timing, are currently being finalized and will be announced at a later date, along with other important community event details.

“Now spanning 18 years, Kraft Hockeyville’s roots dig deep into Canada’s hockey legacy. We feel privileged to be a part of Elliot Lake’s journey and witness how hockey unites their community — on the ice and beyond," said Simon Laroche, President of Kraft Heinz Canada. “We are pleased to announce the preseason game in partnership with the NHL and NHLPA and celebrate the heartwarming story of our winning city with local hockey fans and players alike.”

In addition to their NHL® preseason game for winning Kraft Hockeyville 2024, Elliot Lake received $250,000 for upgrades to its local arena, Centennial Arena, and $10,000 worth of youth hockey equipment from the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund.

Elliot Lake is a resilient community where hockey has been a constant source of inspiration. Despite many challenges, particularly after the closure of mines in the early 1990s, their community has redefined itself and the population continues to grow. However, recent hardships impacted their recreational and competitive hockey leagues, including their junior hockey team, forcing them to relocate due to the closure of the Centennial Arena following significant structural issues with their roof. This has not only impacted the city financially but has affected the mental health and well-being of the children in the community. Winning Kraft Hockeyville 2024 provides the resources needed to support the reopening of Centennial Arena, offering the city the home arena they deserve while continuing to foster hockey’s hopeful spirit in Elliot Lake.

"Northern Ontario maintains a rich hockey history," said Ottawa Senators President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Steve Staios. "We're looking forward to showcasing both our team and our brand to the many passionate fans in their communities as part of this fall's Kraft Hockeyville events.”

"The Pittsburgh Penguins are excited to participate in Kraft Hockeyville this fall," said Pittsburgh Penguins President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas. "Having grown up in Northern Ontario, I understand how impactful the event will be for the people of Elliot Lake and the surrounding area. The investment in Elliott Lake and the game itself provide the Penguins with a great opportunity to contribute to the growth of the sport in an area of the world that truly loves ice hockey!”

Kraft Hockeyville has established a longstanding commitment to building strong communities across the country through the love of the game of hockey. The program has awarded over $5.1 million to 101 communities over the past 18 years in support of revitalizing Canada’s aging sports and recreation infrastructure.

For complete program details, please visit krafthockeyville.ca.

About Kraft Heinz Canada

Kraft Heinz Canada’s heritage can be traced back over a century to when James Lewis Kraft of Stevensville, Ontario began selling cheese from a horse-drawn wagon in 1903. Heinz Canada was established in 1909 in Leamington, Ontario where its first products were pickles sourced from local growers. Following the 2015 merger between Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company, Kraft Heinz Canada became a subsidiary of the newly formed Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC). Now the country’s second largest food and beverage company, iconic Kraft Heinz Canada products like Kraft Peanut Butter, Heinz Ketchup, KD, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Renées Dressing, Jell-O, Classico, Kool-Aid and Maxwell House are found in over 97 per cent of Canadian households.

Kraft Heinz Canada is driving transformation inspired by Kraft Heinz’s global purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious, \by creating memorable community moments through local initiatives such as \Kraft Heinz Project Play \and \Kraft Hockeyville, \while also supporting food banks across Canada through \Kraft Heinz Project Pantry. Learn more about our journey by visiting kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn.