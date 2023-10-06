Kings 4, Sharks 3 (OT)

Latest News

dubois_preseason_100523

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored his first goal with the Los Angeles Kings, and Adrian Kempe’s fifth of the preseason won it in overtime, 4-3, against the San Jose Sharks at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday.

Dubois, acquired in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on June 27, scored on a one-timer from the right circle 8:27 into the first period to give the Kings a 1-0 lead.

Adrian Kempe scored 17 seconds into overtime. Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist, and Pheonix Copley made 24 saves.

Mike Hoffman scored his first goal for the Sharks, who finished the preseason 2-2-2. Mackenzie Blackwood made 33 saves.

Alexander Barabanov deflected Mikael Granlund’s point shot on a power play to tie it 1-1 at 17:39.

Kopitar gave the Kings a 2-1 lead at 8:16 of the second period after a steal and pass by Drew Doughty.

Hoffman tied it 2-2 for the Sharks at 14:45 with his first goal with San Jose, putting in a rebound. The forward was traded from the Montreal Canadiens as part of the three-team deal that sent Erik Karlsson from the Sharks to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Trevor Moore gave Los Angeles a 3-2 lead at 3:28 of the third period on a one-timer from the slot.

Thomas Bordeleau tied it 3-3 at 14:15.