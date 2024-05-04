Miller draws comparisons to Kesler during Canucks playoff run  

Kesler, now 39, had 573 points (258 goals, 315 assists) in 1,001 games with the Canucks and Anaheim Ducks after being a first-round pick by Vancouver (No. 23) at the 2003 NHL Draft.

"I know I'm compared a lot to J.T. Miller, I hear that a lot," Kesler said. "Even though I think he's a better player than I was, he's got to be a big piece of the puzzle. They're going to need him to be at the top of his game."

Kesler is a Canucks fan and watches as many games as he can from his home in Michigan. But he got an up-close look when he traveled to Vancouver for Game 2 of the first round.

What stood out to Kesler was how Miller played in the 4-1 loss. Not so much the three shots on goal he had in 22:19 of ice time, but rather the leadership and control he took of any situation.

"I felt like I was a student of the game when I played," Kesler said. "And watching him, especially in Game 2, just watching him off every face-off basically explain to everybody where he wanted them or on the face-off what they're doing, where he wants people to go.

"He's passionate. You can see it in his face. You see it in the way he competes, and I feel like I played the similar way."

Seeing what happened between the whistles, the angles you don't always get on television, Kesler found it all very informative.

"Just seeing how his body language and how he is and how he was at the face-off, the stuff you don't see on TV," he said. "I've watched him on TV a ton, but you can see so much more when you're live. You can see how they are on the bench, you can see how they skate off from a shift after a negative play or a positive play, and I thought he handled himself really good."

Kesler believes having that approach comes from a background of strong preparation. It certainly did for him; he treated each regular-season game, as well as the 101 he played in the Stanley Cup Playoffs during his 15 NHL seasons, like a college exam.

"I don't know [Miller's] game-day routine or how he prepares for games, but the way I was, I would have to be super serious," Kesler said. "I would have to study the opposition. I'd have to know every tendency. I'd have to write it down. I was very meticulous. In between pregame skate and the game at night, I would study, I would take notes. I would go over the notes when I woke up from my 30-minute [pregame] nap, if I took a nap at all. I'd almost take each game like a test.

"Every game, I'd do the same thing. I'd write down the notes I wanted to focus on, tendencies, how to beat them. Face-offs, the different guys on what they do and what they're successful at. And you try to find weaknesses from game to game, series to series. ... I have a feeling that he's a similar way with that approach."

Miller is just as meticulous, but in more of a technological way.

"I just watch a lot of video," he said. "I'm a visual guy. I can talk game plan all day, but I've got to see it. ... I guess I'm a bit of probably a perfectionist in a sense where I want to know exactly down to the point where the coaches and I argue because they want me to be more hybrid and creative a little bit. I'm very Type-A; I've got to have it structured. I want to be like that."