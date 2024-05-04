Miller draws comparisons to Kesler during Canucks playoff run  

Chris Higgins has the unique perspective of seeing both approaches up close. He was Kesler's teammate for six seasons in Vancouver, including with the 2011 Cup Final team, and has worked in hockey operations and broadcasting for the Canucks since 2019.
"They hold themselves to such high standards," Higgins said. "I think it's another reason that's maybe why they come across as grumpy. They're perfectionists, they're always striving for the perfect game where they made absolutely no mistakes. They're always in constant pursuit of that, and that's why guys are drawn to those type of personalities."
Kesler's personality could make him difficult to get along with, and Miller has faced similar criticism during his 12 seasons with the Canucks, Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers.
"He is not afraid to say what's on his mind," Vancouver defenseman Ian Cole said of Miller. "But everyone knows it comes from a place of wanting to win and pushing everyone, including himself, to be the very best he can be. I think a lot of people respect that.
“Whether you may get feathers ruffled in the process, everyone respects what he brings and how he does it."
That's similar to how Kesler was regarded during his time in Vancouver.
He had no issue speaking up as a fiery alternate captain to a quieter captain in center Henrik Sedin. In much the same way, Miller brings an emotional approach to his role as an alternate to a quieter captain in defenseman Quinn Hughes.
"I think any captain in the NHL would say it's not just him, it's the leadership group that you have, and that includes the [alternates] and even some guys that don't wear letters," Kesler said. "Talking to people, they talk about Quinn and how good a captain he is. I think J.T. is a lot different than Quinn in that way, just like I was a lot different than 'Hanky.'
"We play with passion, we play with almost like an anger. And for me, I had to hate the opposition. I feel like J.T. is the same way."
That mutual hatred of the opposition clashed one time, during a game between Kesler's Ducks and Miller's Rangers on Dec. 22, 2015, when a few bumps along the boards led to gloves dropping.
"We both got under each other's skins and on each other's nerves and it's like, ‘Alright, let's do this,’" Kesler said. "I was grumpy. I believe I asked him and he said, ‘Yeah,’ then we went."
The moment resonated with Miller, who was in his fourth NHL season.
"That was pretty cool," he said. "I looked up to him as a player. ... A lot of cross-checking and stick battles. It was just hard battles."
These days, Kesler enjoys watching Miller fight those battles as a fan.
Those late-night viewings are what led Kesler to declare Miller the superior player.
"I know how special [Kesler] was to this team on a couple of those playoff runs and how big of a player, if not the best player, in a couple runs there," Miller said. "A guy that I looked up to in a sense of 200-feet [play]. For him to say that, that's obviously a [heck] of a compliment."