Miller being evaluated for lower-body injury sustained at Rangers practice

Forward grabbed back of left leg after lunging for puck during power-play drill

J.T. Miller injured

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

J.T. Miller is being evaluated for an apparent lower-body injury he sustained during New York Rangers practice in Greenburgh, New York, on Monday, coach Mike Sullivan said.

The forward was injured while trying to lunge forward for a puck during a power-play drill, according to a video posted by The Athletic. He grabbed at the back of his left leg before getting up and skating off the ice without assistance slowly and gingerly while hunched over.

Sullivan was on the ice at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, at the time Miller was injured. The coach is with the Rangers group that will play the New York Islanders on Monday.

Miller was not scheduled to be in that group, which is why he was at the Rangers' practice facility.

"Excuse me, I just found out it myself when I got off the ice," Sullivan said. "All I can tell you is that he's being evaluated right now."

Miller was named the 29th captain in Rangers history Sept. 16. He was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 31. Miller had 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) in 32 games with the Rangers after the trade, and 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 40 games for the Canucks. He has 709 points (260 goals, 449 assists) in 871 NHL regular season games and 56 points (12 goals, 44 assists) in 91 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Rangers begin the season against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 7 (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS).

Related Content

Miller ready to turn page on past, write new chapter as captain with Rangers

Miller named Rangers captain, replaces Trouba

List of NHL captains

Latest News

Panthers to debut scoreboard at Amerant Bank Arena

NHL Status Report: Vasilevskiy skates, 'promising day' for Lightning goalie

Fantasy hockey draft rankings tiers for 2025-26

Samberg to miss start of season for Jets with broken wrist

Fantasy hockey top 10 bounce-back candidates

Ovechkin on track to start season with Capitals after full-contact practice

'2025 Stanley Cup Championship Film' celebrating Panthers' repeat premieres Thursday

Stolarz signs 4-year, $15 million contract with Maple Leafs

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey bold predictions for 2025-26

'Summer with Stanley' celebrates Panthers' days with Cup

Color of Hockey: Gomez credits start in USA Hockey as 1st step to USHHOF

Wild season preview: Tarasenko added to boost forward depth

How 8 Eastern Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

Devils season preview: Healthy Jack Hughes key for playoff run