Miller being evaluated for lower-body injury sustained at Rangers practice

J.T. Miller is being evaluated for an apparent lower-body injury he sustained during New York Rangers practice in Greenburgh, New York, on Monday, coach Mike Sullivan said.

The forward was injured while trying to lunge forward for a puck during a power-play drill, according to a video posted by The Athletic. He grabbed at the back of his left leg before getting up and skating off the ice without assistance slowly and gingerly while hunched over.

Sullivan was on the ice at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, at the time Miller was injured. The coach is with the Rangers group that will play the New York Islanders on Monday.

Miller was not scheduled to be in that group, which is why he was at the Rangers' practice facility.

"Excuse me, I just found out it myself when I got off the ice," Sullivan said. "All I can tell you is that he's being evaluated right now."

Miller was named the 29th captain in Rangers history Sept. 16. He was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 31. Miller had 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) in 32 games with the Rangers after the trade, and 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 40 games for the Canucks. He has 709 points (260 goals, 449 assists) in 871 NHL regular season games and 56 points (12 goals, 44 assists) in 91 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Rangers begin the season against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 7 (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS).