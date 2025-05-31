Pauls, Farmer, Roybal lead U.S. to gold at World Para Ice Hockey Championships

Bond of ‘lifelong brothers’ helps United States defeat Canada in Buffalo

world_para_usa_1

© Micheline Veluvolu/USA Hockey

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Hockey is a brotherhood, and the bond between Josh Pauls, Declan Farmer and Brody Roybal is as strong as ever more than a decade after the three became teammates.

Pauls, the 32-year-old captain, made his U.S. National Sled Hockey team debut in 2008. Farmer, 27, joined him in 2013 and Roybal, 27, in 2014.

“You’ve got to realize those careers don't happen all that often,” said Pauls, a defenseman. “We're the exceptions, not the rule. … I think these guys are just freaking special.”

The trio ranks 1-2-3 in team career statistics, led by Farmer, a forward with 382 points (217 goals, 165 assists) in 165 games. Roybal, also a forward, is next with 269 points (131 goals, 138 assists) in 155 games, and Pauls has 202 points (68 goals, 134 assists) in 222 games.

Those totals include their efforts in helping the United States win the 2025 World Para Ice Hockey Championships, which took place over the past week at LECOM Harborcenter in a leadup to the 2026 Milano Cortina Paralympic Winter Games in Italy.

U.S. defeated Canada in the gold medal game 6-1 on Saturday for its seventh world title. Pauls was named U.S. player of the game, and Farmer earned tournament MVP.

“I think as they've matured as players, their game has also really matured,” U.S. coach Dave Hoff said. “When they were younger, the risk-reward was maybe a little more on the risk side and you won some of those and lost some, but now I think they manage the game so much better. As a coach, anytime you walk in the locker room, you look at our lineup and you have those three names on our side, you feel good about our chances. Pretty nice to have three guys like that on our side.”

world_para_usa_2

© Micheline Veluvolu/USA Hockey

Ten years ago, the World Championship was also held in Buffalo. Pauls played forward then and they played together on a line, and as the three youngest players on the team they were dubbed the “Diaper Line.”

“It's weird to think like the guys who were the older guys on the team the last time I was in Buffalo are basically how old I am now, for the most part,” Farmer said. “So, yeah, it's been fun. It's really shaped my life in a lot of ways. Some of my closest friends in the world are on this team and it's so much fun to share being on this team with them.”

“I still remember Brody when he was a snot-nosed little kid,” said Pauls, who coached Farmer and Roybal at a development camp in 2011. “I mean, he's always been a fiery guy, so I was always trying to stay on his good side. And I think Declan's really evolved. I think they’ve both evolved, as people and players, and as leaders, especially. …

“You used to hit [Declan], he would kind of shut down. And now I think he’s got a little bit of Brody in him, where he was like, ‘Fine, if you're gonna hit me, I'm just gonna go through you and I'm gonna prove you wrong and score seven goals while I stare you in the face’. Watching them evolve like that has been really cool.”

Being teammates for so long, they’ve watched each other grow on and off the ice and in the locker room. And as the time has passed, there have been many lessons learned from one another.

“Oh, man, a lot,” Roybal said. “I think we all have our very different personalities. I might be a little more wild, ‘Spuds’ (Pauls) is quirky, and Declan might be a little bit more reserved, but I think we all kind of complement each other well and have learned a lot from each other.”

world_para_usa_5

© Micheline Veluvolu/USA Hockey

Said Farmer, who is an alternate captain: “I feel like we've been kind of like a lot of the same person for a lot of the time. We've grown up, obviously, matured in some ways, but it really just feels like it's the same guys that I've always known. Brody was in my wedding recently; we've been great friends for a while. Josh and I are very close, and we're very much a part of this culture of the team.”

Pauls said he would need to type up a five-page essay to be able to fully share what he’s learned from Roybal and Farmer. But what stands out to him the most is the hard work the pair consistently puts in to be the best in the sport.

“Their level of training is setting the bar for the rest of the team, and it's easy to follow,” he said.

Hoff has seen their growth since starting his tenure in 2016. Each brings their own element to the table, from Paul’s experience to Roybal’s creativity to Farmer’s skill and vision. He’s also seen their leadership reach new heights and the impact it’s had both at and away from the rink. Each is always volunteering their time in the community, whether it’s a local appearance at an event in a tournament city or traveling to help run one of USA Hockey’s many camps across the country.

“They're guys who get it,” Hoff said. “I didn't ask each of them to do it, but each one of them took their turn just to share thoughts. It doesn't need to come from me, but if I can say it and one of those guys reemphasizes it, it's got more value in the locker room. I think they understand what the right thing is, and they definitely are good leaders for us that way.”

And though Pauls is now a staple on defense, while Farmer and Roybal remain up front, there’s no denying their connection is forever.

“You could call us The Three Musketeers if you want,” Pauls said. “I don't think anybody calls us that. Hopefully nobody's calling us the ‘Adult Diaper Line’ yet. But, I mean, they're my boys. They're lifelong brothers.”

