McGregor 'humbled' to lead Canada's National Para Hockey team

BUFFALO -- Tyler McGregor was once the one looking up to others. Now six years into his role as captain of Canada’s National Para Hockey team, he’s leading the charge.

The forward was named captain in 2019, when he was 25 years old. He grew up idolizing some of the biggest names in hockey who were captains, including the likes of Sidney Crosby, Joe Sakic and Doug Gilmour.

“It was extremely humbling,” the 31-year-old said. “I idolized those people, people that were captains. But then I started this sport, and I met (former Team Canada captain) Greg Westlake and not just got to be his teammate and become a friend of his, but to understand how to be not just a good athlete and teammate, but a good member of the community, someone who contributes relentlessly to evolving sport. And I feel so humbled that I got to learn from those people and represent this team and this sport, and kind of share this journey with, honestly, people that I care most about. It's been incredible.”

McGregor helped guide his team to gold at the 2024 World Para Ice Hockey Championship in Calgary, and is looking for the repeat at this year’s tournament at LECOM Harborcenter. It’s part of the lead-up to the 2026 Milano Cortina Paralympic Winter Games in Italy, where Canada will be looking to end Team USA’s run of four straight gold medals.

“I think it's really important to appreciate looking ahead and what that actually means,” he said. “We're pretty grateful to punch our ticket officially to Milano Cortina earlier this week, and hopefully we can finish with another championship here on our way there.”