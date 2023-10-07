Norris out indefinitely for Senators with shoulder injury

Latest News

Tie Domi walks out with Drake during Toronto concert stop

Tie Domi walks out with Drake during Toronto concert stop
NHL Buzz: Sam Bennett doubtful for Panthers opener

NHL Buzz: Bennett ‘doubtful’ for Panthers season opener
Pittsburgh Penguins fan attends first hockey game

Penguins fan celebrates 88th birthday at first hockey game
Hartman signs 3-year, $12 million contract with Wild

Hartman signs 3-year, $12 million contract with Wild
Calder Trophy winner debated by NHL staff writers

Calder Trophy winner debated by NHL.com writers
NHL preseason results October 6

Preseason roundup: Devils shut out Islanders, finish undefeated
Jack Eichel seeks Stanley Cup repeat with Vegas

Eichel hungry for another Stanley Cup championship with Golden Knights
Sabres' Savoie to practice after upper-body injury

Savoie practices with Sabres for 1st time since upper-body injury
NHL Buzz: Knight to start season in AHL for Panthers

NHL Buzz: Panthers assign Knight to AHL to start season
Jamie Drysdale signs 3 year contract with Anaheim Ducks

Drysdale signs 3-year contract with Ducks, was restricted free agent
Washington Capitals canine calendar photoshoot

Capitals pose with their dogs, rescue animals for annual calendar
Winnipeg Jets 2023-24 season preview

Jets season preview: Future of Hellebuyck, Scheifele must be decided
Klingberg expected to be ready for Maple Leafs season opener

Klingberg expected to be 'full-go' for Maple Leafs season opener
fantasy hockey nhl network draft advice tv show analysis

NHL Network fantasy hockey draft preview
Preseason roundup: O’Reilly gets 1st goal with Predators

Preseason roundup: O’Reilly gets 1st goal with Predators
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
nhl fantasy hockey sleepers candidates draft steals

Fantasy hockey top 10 sleepers, deep sleeper picks
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Norris out indefinitely for Senators with shoulder injury

Forward could miss season opener against Hurricanes on Wednesday

Josh-Norris

© André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Josh Norris is out indefinitely for the Ottawa Senators because of a shoulder injury.

Norris was limited to eight games last season. He injured his shoulder in a game against the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 22, then returned Jan. 18 and played three games before having season-ending surgery.

The 24-year-old forward was expected to be ready for training camp and play during the preseason but has not.

"It's concerning. When I'm doing my lineup in the middle of June and July, I have him in my lineup," Senators coach D.J. Smith said Saturday. "… At this point, I am being told he is unable to play. We will continue doing what we're doing but understand that the player and ourselves all want Josh to play."

Norris, who had three points (two goals, one assist) last season, was expected to play on the second line with Vladimir Tarasenko and Drake Batherson, and on the top power-play unit.

"Right now, the training staff and doctors are telling me that he's not going to play," Smith said. "Again, it's unfortunate. I know the kid wants to play hockey. As a coaching staff, we've had to change some things around, especially our power play. We always have Josh in that one-time spot. Never did we think that possibly we'd start the year without him, and it certainly looks that way."

Norris signed an eight-year, $63.6 million contract ($7.95 million average annual value) with the Senators on July 14, 2022.

He has 93 points (54 goals, 39 assists) in 133 regular-season games, all with Ottawa, including scoring an NHL career-high 35 goals in 66 games in 2021-22.

"It's frustrating for everyone involved,” Smith said. “He's a big part of this team, but all we can do is have a next-guy-up mentality and do what we need to do."

The Senators play their preseason finale against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and open the regular season at the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, SN1, RDS).