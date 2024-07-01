Woll signs 3-year, $10.98 million contract with Maple Leafs

Joseph Woll signed a three-year, $10.98 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. It has an average annual value of $3.66 million and begins in the 2025-26 season.

The 25-year-old goalie was 12-11-1 with a 2.94 goals-against average and .907 save percentage in 25 games (23 starts) for the Maple Leafs last season and 2-2 with a 0.86 GAA and .964 save percentage in three Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by Toronto in the third round (No. 62) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Woll is 21-13-1 with a 2.76 GAA, .912 save percentage and one shutout in 36 NHL games, all with the Maple Leafs, and 3-2 with a 1.78 GAA and .933 save percentage in seven playoff games.