Drouin to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Islanders game

Forward facing discipline for cross-checking against Penguins forward Dewar

Drouin_Islanders-skates

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Jonathan Drouin will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday.

The New York Islanders forward is facing discipline for cross-checking against Pittsburgh Penguins forward Connor Dewar on Thursday.

The incident occurred at 19:45 of the third period in the Islanders' 4-3 loss at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Drouin was assessed a five-minute major for cross-checking and a game misconduct.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: cross-checking. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.

Latest News

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL Saturday, NHL Sunday broadcast schedule unveiled for 2025-26 season

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Canucks score 4 in 3rd, defeat Flames in Foote’s coaching debut

Marchment scores, Lambert wins Kraken coaching debut against Ducks

Smith scores in OT, Golden Knights rally past Sharks

MacKinnon, Avalanche hold off Mammoth

Toews enjoys emotional Jets debut despite loss to Stars

Stars hold off Jets despite Connor’s hat trick, spoil Toews NHL return

Schaefer makes family, friends ‘super proud’ in NHL debut with Islanders

Saros, O’Reilly help Predators edge Blue Jackets in season opener

Gustavsson makes 26 saves, Wild shut out Blues in season opener

Trophy Tracker: McDavid of Oilers favorite to win Hart Trophy for 4th time

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

CHL Notebook: 10 prospects off to fast starts

2026 NHL Draft Diary: Tynan Lawrence

NHL players give predictions for next breakout star in League