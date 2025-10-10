Drouin to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Islanders game

Jonathan Drouin will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday.

The New York Islanders forward is facing discipline for cross-checking against Pittsburgh Penguins forward Connor Dewar on Thursday.

The incident occurred at 19:45 of the third period in the Islanders' 4-3 loss at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Drouin was assessed a five-minute major for cross-checking and a game misconduct.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: cross-checking. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.