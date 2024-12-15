Berggren fined maximum for cross-checking in Red Wings game

Forward penalized for actions against Maple Leafs on Saturday

Jonatan Berggren DET

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – Detroit Red Wings forward Jonatan Berggren has been fined $2,148.44, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Connor Dewar during NHL Game No. 479 in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 14, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 10:53 of the second period. Berggren was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

