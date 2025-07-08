Gaudreau remembered at NHL Alumni Association golf tournament

According to Healy, who took over the reins of the NHLAA in 2017, the alumni attending the tournament played nearly 30,000 combined NHL games, featured 18 Stanley Cup winners, had their names on the trophy about 50 times and had accrued about three months in penalty minutes through their illustrious careers.

What many of them are stoked about these days is the inclusion of a wellness section in the recently agreed-to Collective Bargaining Agreement that will address health concerns, medical care and costs, not just for current players, but for alumni as well.

It is a significant step for retired players, according to Nick Kypreos, the Sportsnet broadcaster whose eight-year NHL career ended because of a head injury in 1997.

“Glenn’s really done an amazing job of acknowledging our history, and again today, gathering 30,000 games played on a summer’s day,” Kypreos said. “But really, between the past and the present and the future, we’re all intertwined, right? So one can’t function without the other. And for the alumni to acknowledge Johnny Gaudreau and his history and where he stands now in our game, is once again showing everybody how we’re all connected.

“To that point, the fact that there’s a wellness clause in the new CBA, it’s huge. I mean, I retired in the late 1990s when we were big and tough, and not supposed to talk about that sort of stuff. And now it’s absolutely part of our culture. And it’s acknowledged. And it should be.

“Now guys and their families can ask for help, whatever it might be for. I mean, 25, 30 years ago, it was perceived to show weakness. Now it’s taken seriously. Now it shows strength.

“That’s how far we’ve come.”

Trottier couldn’t have said it any better.

“It was awesome to see [Gaudreau] remembered here,” Trottier said. “It’s what it’s all about. We don’t forget those who aren’t with us anymore who were in our fraternity, no matter the age. We don’t forget the roots of the players who set the stage for us, and the ones who are doing it now. Whether it be the guys who used to play or are doing so now, Glenn has brought it all together.

“Look, to get the wellness clause in the CBA, well, the current players are going to be us one day. There’s continuity there, so this is a long time coming, and there’s a cost. Once Glenn and his team and his staff figured out that cost, they were able to go to the NHL and the current players and say, ‘Here’s the cost. Now are you in?’”

The answer was yes.

“Like I mentioned, we’re all in this together,” he said.