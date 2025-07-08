Gaudreau remembered at NHL Alumni Association golf tournament

GOODWOOD, Ontario -- On a day when deceased legends of the game were honored at the NHL Alumni Association’s annual golf tournament, the late Johnny Gaudreau fittingly received the love he richly deserved from players of yesteryear on Monday.
As golfers approached each tee box at the pristine Coppinwood Golf Club, they were greeted by a poster of a former great who is no longer with us, ranging from Jean Beliveau to Borje Salming to Gordie Howe. All the while, the video screen on each golf cart played a brief clip that paid tribute to that particular player on that individual hole.
On hole No. 12, the man being remembered was Gaudreau, who was killed along with younger brother Matthew when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver while bicycling in New Jersey on Aug. 29, just one day before they were to attend their sister’s wedding. The then-Columbus Blue Jackets forward might be gone, but he certainly has not been forgotten, especially by the alumni.
“He was still an active player at the time, but he was still part of our fraternity and should be remembered as such,” NHLAA president and executive director Glenn Healy said, adding that some of the association’s medical consultants have been in touch with Johnny’s wife, Meredith, and the Gaudreau family.
“We’re here to help. If you need help and reach out, we’re there for you. Obviously what happened to Johnny was tragic and there is a lot of healing involved for those around him. Again, we’re here to help.”
Those efforts are very much appreciated by the former players, more than 50 of whom teed it up for the tournament, including Hockey Hall of Famers Bryan Trottier and Guy Carbonneau. The latter finished the day by winning a closest-to-the-pin contest on the 11th hole with the Hart Trophy (NHL MVP), Art Ross Trophy (NHL points leader) and Conn Smythe Trophy (MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs) among the hardware sitting on a table at the back of the green.