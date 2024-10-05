'Long John' Henderson dies at 91, was Bruins' oldest living goalie 

John Henderson, who had been the Boston Bruins' oldest living goalie, died Friday in White Rock, British Columbia following an illness. At 91, he was the NHL’s second-oldest goalie, second only to Hall of Fame legend Glenn Hall, who turned 93 on Oct. 3.

Henderson, nicknamed “Long John” for his extraordinary height of 6-foot-5, was just nine years younger than the Bruins, who on Dec. 1 will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first game in franchise history.

The native of Toronto, born March 25, 1933, played in 46 regular-season NHL games, all for Boston, appearing in 45 games in 1954-55, then one more in 1955-56. He played twice in the 1955 postseason, losing each games.

Henderson was credited with 15 regular-season wins, 14 losses and 16 ties, with a 2.58 goals-against average, .857 save percentage and five shutouts.

But the goalie’s career was about much more than his brief NHL tenure, grinding through the minor pros and enjoying successful careers in senior-league hockey and a variety of business ventures.