Cronin fired as Ducks coach, no replacement named

Greg Cronin was fired as coach of the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

No replacement was named.

Cronin was in his second season with the Ducks, replacing Dallas Eakins on June 4, 2023.

The Ducks (35-37-10) failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the seventh consecutive season. They were sixth in the Pacific Division and finished 16 points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card from the Western Conference.

Anaheim was eliminated when it lost 4-1 to the Calgary Flames on April 3.

"I want to personally thank Greg for his tireless work and dedication to the team," Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said. "He is responsible in many ways for the improvement we've seen from our young core.

"However, after several weeks of careful evaluation, I concluded we needed a change in direction and a new voice. This was an extremely difficult decision for me to make, but I felt it was necessary to continue our progress toward becoming a Stanley Cup contender that I know we can be."

Anaheim finished with 80 points this season, a 21-point improvement from 2023-24.

"As much as it's disappointing tonight, I think from the big picture we took a step in the right direction," Ducks captain Radko Gudas said after the loss to the Flames. "You can see the guys here that are young and wanted to get better, they want to get better every game we play. I thought for us, obviously not a successful year because of (missing) the playoffs, but I think it was a step in the right direction for the organization and the future is going to be bright if we can keep this group together."

Cronin was 62-87-15 with the Ducks, his first job in the NHL as a head coach. He joined the organization after five seasons coaching Colorado of the American Hockey League. He also guided the New York Islanders' AHL affiliate in Bridgeport from 2003-05. He is the sixth NHL coach fired this season, joining Jim Montgomery (Boston Bruins on Nov. 19), Drew Bannister (St. Louis Blues, Nov. 24), Luke Richardson (Chicago Blackhawks, Dec. 5), Derek Lalonde (Detroit Red Wings, Dec. 26) and John Tortorella (Philadelphia Flyers, March 27).

