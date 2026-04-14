Bowen honored by Maple Leafs players, fans at final home broadcast

TORONTO -- It was a fitting way to say goodbye.

After the final horn sounded on the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 loss against the visiting Dallas Stars Monday, John Tavares, William Nylander and their teammates skated to center ice at Scotiabank Arena and began saluting up at the broadcast booth where Joe Bowen had just called his final home game as the team’s play-by-play man.

With tears in his eyes, Bowen looked down and waved back.

Respect begets respect.

And for the man who had served as the soundtrack for this Original Six franchise for more than four decades, it was certainly well deserved.

After 44 years of calling Maple Leafs games, Bowen announced earlier this season that this would be his final one behind the mic. As such, the 75-year-old was honored with a scoreboard tribute during a stoppage early in the third period, eliciting a standing ovation that lasted over two minutes.

Cue the weeping.

It wasn’t just from Joe himself. There were plenty of waterworks from his family who stood behind him as he delivered the description of the final two minutes of the game.