Jagr talks hockey future, countryman Pastrnak in Q&A

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. -- Jaromir Jagr's one season with the Philadelphia Flyers was more than a decade ago, but it's clear fans in the region still hold the hockey legend in high regard.
More than 300 people wrapped around the concourse at Willow Grove Mall, about 30 miles north of Philadelphia, on Saturday for a chance at a photograph and autograph.
"I've been here only one season," Jagr said. "I just always said when I played here, they're very honest fans. They understand the sport. Not only hockey, but they've got American football, basketball, baseball. It's a very successful sports town. And the fans just understand the sport. They're supportive."
Jagr had 54 points (19 goals, 35 assists) in 73 games in 2011-12, and eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games in his one season with the Flyers. It was his return to the NHL after he had played the previous three seasons with Omsk in the Kontinental Hockey League.
Prior to that, he played 17 seasons, including his first 11 (1990-2001) with the rival Pittsburgh Penguins.
During that time, he had 69 points (20 goals, 49 assists) in 50 games against the Flyers, more than any other player in the NHL.
Despite that, he still was cheered when he played for the Flyers.
"I was kind of surprised, because when I was playing in Pittsburgh, the rivalry between Pittsburgh and Philly, it was always big," Jagr said. "I got booed a lot here when I played for Pittsburgh, but when I came here and I played for the Flyers, there was a lot more love than I expected from the fans. I really enjoyed the hockey when I played here. It was a lot of good, intelligent players. We had a run. I feel like we had a good season, and I feel like we should have done a little more but it just didn't happen."