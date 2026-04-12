Bednar won’t coach Avalanche next 2 games after being hit by puck

Jared Bednar has facial fractures and a corneal abrasion and won’t travel with the Colorado Avalanche for their two-game road trip that begins at the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

Bednar left a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday in the third period after being hit in the face with a deflected puck. The Avalanche said Bednar will not require surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

Assistants Nolan Pratt and Dave Hakstol will coach the team in Edmonton and at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

“He took a puck to the right cheek. He's fully alert, fully conscious,” vice president, media and player relations Brendan McNicholas said after the game Saturday. “He is going to go to a local hospital to get a CT scan just for further evaluation.”

Pratt said, “Certainly a little unnerving, right? It's scary when the pucks are flying in there. It happens all the time, and unfortunate tonight.”

NHL.com independent correspondent Ryan Boulding contributed to this report