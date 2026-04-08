Hagens signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Bruins, could debut Saturday

James Hagens signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins on Wednesday and could make his NHL debut as early as Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, SNW).

The contract begins this season and has an average annual value of $975,000.

The Bruins (43-26-10) enter Wednesday as the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, four points ahead of the Ottawa Senators. They have lost four in a row (0-2-2) and have three regular-season games remaining.

Hagens was selected by Boston with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old forward joined Providence of the American Hockey League on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) on March 24 and has four points (one goal, three assists) in six AHL games.

Prior to signing his ATO, Hagens had a team-leading 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) in 34 games in his second season with Boston College. He also led the team with six game-winning goals and two hat tricks. Hagens was named to Hockey East’s All-Rookie Team last season, when he had 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games.

Prior to his collegiate career, Hagens played two seasons (2022-24) with the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP), where he had 187 points (72 goals, 115 assists), the fifth most in program history.

A native of Hauppauge, New York, native, Hagens has represented the U.S. internationally in two IIHF World Junior Championships (2025, 2026) and two IIHF U-18 Men’s World Championships (2023, 2024). He won gold at the 2025 WJC and the 2023 U-18 tournaments and holds the IIHF U-18 men’s World Championship single tournament record with 22 points in 2024, earning tournament MVP honors and helping the U.S. take home the silver medal.