Hagens signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Bruins, could debut Saturday

Forward was No. 7 pick in 2025 NHL Draft, led Boston College this season with 47 points

Hagens BOS

© Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

James Hagens signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins on Wednesday and could make his NHL debut as early as Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, SNW).

The contract begins this season and has an average annual value of $975,000.

The Bruins (43-26-10) enter Wednesday as the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, four points ahead of the Ottawa Senators. They have lost four in a row (0-2-2) and have three regular-season games remaining.

Hagens was selected by Boston with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old forward joined Providence of the American Hockey League on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) on March 24 and has four points (one goal, three assists) in six AHL games.

Prior to signing his ATO, Hagens had a team-leading 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) in 34 games in his second season with Boston College. He also led the team with six game-winning goals and two hat tricks. Hagens was named to Hockey East’s All-Rookie Team last season, when he had 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games.

Prior to his collegiate career, Hagens played two seasons (2022-24) with the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP), where he had 187 points (72 goals, 115 assists), the fifth most in program history.

A native of Hauppauge, New York, native, Hagens has represented the U.S. internationally in two IIHF World Junior Championships (2025, 2026) and two IIHF U-18 Men’s World Championships (2023, 2024). He won gold at the 2025 WJC and the 2023 U-18 tournaments and holds the IIHF U-18 men’s World Championship single tournament record with 22 points in 2024, earning tournament MVP honors and helping the U.S. take home the silver medal.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Strome fined maximum for actions in Flames game

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Goal of the Season? Valeri Nichushkin scores between the legs

Ovechkin may be wrapping up career with Capitals, Gulitti says

Ovechkin says decision on NHL future will come in offseason

Goal of the Season? McDavid goes coast to coast for goal

Verhoeff keyed in on 'cool opportunity' with North Dakota in Frozen Four

Devils miss playoffs, struggles at home, injuries among factors

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

Mailbag: Late-season coaching changes; biggest surprise teams

Masterton Trophy nominations announced

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Flames miss playoffs for 4th straight season, offensive woes among factors

NCAA notebook: Hughes, Pohlkamp among top players in Frozen Four

National Hockey Card Day to take place April 11

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Sabres visit Rangers, look to regain top spot in Atlantic