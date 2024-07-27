Chatfield connects with Hockey Players of Color Movement kids as Hurricanes host camp

Defenseman eyes bigger role in Carolina community after re-signing in June

By William Douglas
William Douglas
NHL.com Staff Writer

Jalen Chatfield said an hour with the kids at the Hockey Players of Color Movement Summer Camp on Saturday reaffirmed why he re-signed with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Many of the 48 campers peppered the 28-year-old defenseman with questions, challenged him to a shooting contest or just asked for an autograph or to pose for a picture during the event at the Invisalign Arena, the Hurricanes’ practice facility in Morrisville, North Carolina.

“This is part of the reason I signed back,” Chatfield said. “Not only what’s going on in our locker room, but the outside of it. The community, the fans. There’s so much to appreciate playing in Carolina and being a Hurricane that goes beyond wanting to go out there and see what else is out there.”

Chatfield signed a three-year, $9 million contract ($3 million average annual value) on June 14. The Ypsilanti, Michigan native, who could have become a free agent on July 1, had NHL career highs in goals (eight), assists (14) and points (22) in 72 regular-season games last season. He had two assists in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Chatfield said he looks to continue improving on the ice in the upcoming season and to have a greater impact off it.

“I knew everything here was perfect for me,” he said. “One of my biggest things coming into this year is how I can become a better player. I was always thinking, ‘On the ice, on the ice.’ That’s always 100 percent important, but I’m trying to add on more getting involved in the community.

“That’s a big part of who I want to be as a person. At the end of the day, I’m not just a hockey player, I’m a human too outside of it, it’s just my job. While I have this platform with a lot of people looking up to me and watching me, I just want to be able to get the most out of it.”

Which is why he visited the HPOC Movement camp for the second consecutive summer. The camp was run by the nonprofit organization in conjunction with the Carolina Amateur Hockey Association and the Hurricanes with support from USA Hockey.

Its goal is to increase diversity by exposing more kids of color in the Carolinas and beyond.

“Seeing somebody come out [who] plays at the highest level -- a lot of the kids knew me -- is motivating for them,” Chatfield said. “Being relatable to a lot of them or all of them is another thing that’s big because I didn’t have that growing up.

“I always kind of felt like an outsider, to be honest, at some points of my career. I just always felt a little different -- maybe it was a me thing more than others. Just coming out here and letting those kids know that whatever you want to do in life there are no boundaries, anything is possible, and continue to work hard.”

Brad Hoffman, a former CAHA board member and a driving force behind the camp, said the impact of Chatfield’s appearance and his desire to become more involved in the community are huge.

“He’s someone kids can look up to and if you can see it, you can be it,” Hoffman said. “Someone like him with his name recognition and playing in the NHL, I mean that’s gigantic.”

