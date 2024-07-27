Chatfield connects with Hockey Players of Color Movement kids as Hurricanes host camp

Jalen Chatfield said an hour with the kids at the Hockey Players of Color Movement Summer Camp on Saturday reaffirmed why he re-signed with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Many of the 48 campers peppered the 28-year-old defenseman with questions, challenged him to a shooting contest or just asked for an autograph or to pose for a picture during the event at the Invisalign Arena, the Hurricanes’ practice facility in Morrisville, North Carolina.

“This is part of the reason I signed back,” Chatfield said. “Not only what’s going on in our locker room, but the outside of it. The community, the fans. There’s so much to appreciate playing in Carolina and being a Hurricane that goes beyond wanting to go out there and see what else is out there.”

Chatfield signed a three-year, $9 million contract ($3 million average annual value) on June 14. The Ypsilanti, Michigan native, who could have become a free agent on July 1, had NHL career highs in goals (eight), assists (14) and points (22) in 72 regular-season games last season. He had two assists in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Chatfield said he looks to continue improving on the ice in the upcoming season and to have a greater impact off it.

“I knew everything here was perfect for me,” he said. “One of my biggest things coming into this year is how I can become a better player. I was always thinking, ‘On the ice, on the ice.’ That’s always 100 percent important, but I’m trying to add on more getting involved in the community.

“That’s a big part of who I want to be as a person. At the end of the day, I’m not just a hockey player, I’m a human too outside of it, it’s just my job. While I have this platform with a lot of people looking up to me and watching me, I just want to be able to get the most out of it.”