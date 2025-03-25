Chychrun signs 8-year, $72 million contract with Capitals

Defenseman has career-high 43 points, could have become free agent after season

jakob chychrun WSH

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jakob Chychrun signed an eight-year, $72 million contract with the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. It begins next season and has an average annual value of $9 million.

The 26-year-old defenseman has an NHL career-high 43 points and has tied his career high with 18 goals in 65 games this season. He is plus-24 and ranks first among NHL defensemen in game-winning goals (six), tied for second in power-play goals (five), and third in goals. He could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

"Jakob is a proven, dynamic defenseman in the prime of his career who has established himself as one of the premier blueliners in the NHL," Capitals general manager Chris Patrick said. "His work ethic, skill set, and ability to excel in all situations at both ends of the ice make him a valuable asset to our team. He is a perfect fit with our culture and vision for the future, and we couldn't be more thrilled that he will continue to be part of our organization for the next eight years."

Chychrun is in his first season with Washington after he was acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on July 1, 2024, for defenseman Nick Jensen and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round (No. 16) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Chychrun has 259 points (94 goals, 165 assists) in 532 regular-season games for the Coyotes, Senators and Capitals and one goal in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Capitals (47-15-8), who have clinched a playoff berth and have the best record in the NHL, visit the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, MNMT).

