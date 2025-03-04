Evans signs 4-year, $11.4 million contract with Canadiens

Jake Evans signed a four-year, $11.4 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. The contract begins next season and has an average annual value of $2.85 million.

The 28-year-old center is in the last of a three-year, $5.1 million contract ($1.7 million AAV) he signed Oct. 3, 2021. Evans could have become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

Evans has 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) this season in 61 games, one point shy of the career-high 29 (13 goals, 16 assists) he had in 72 games with Montreal in 2021-22. He averages 2:52 of short-handed ice time per game, second among NHL forwards behind Jordan Greenway of the Buffalo Sabres (2:57).