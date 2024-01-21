Islanders take responsibility, say Roy already making impact as new coach

Patrick Roy has made an impact on the New York Islanders, and he hasn’t even coached his first game for them.

That will come Sunday, when the Islanders host the Dallas Stars at UBS Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSW).

But after their practice this morning, his players know what to expect.

“I think obviously, everyone knows who Patrick Roy is,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said, “the career that he’s had, and the intensity that he brings, the passion -- you’ve heard that a bit throughout the past few days -- but that was noticeable from the second he walked in the room and made his presence known.

“We’re all just looking forward here now to moving forward and seeing what we can do.”

Roy was hired Saturday in place of Lane Lambert, who was in his second season. The Islanders (19-15-11) enter Sunday on a four-game skid (0-3-1) and two points out of the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Roy said tightening up the defense is the top priority. The Islanders are allowing 3.36 goals per game, 24th in the NHL.

“I’m going to say a cliche here, but defense wins championships, doesn’t it?” Roy said. “So we're going to start worrying about our defense.”

This is Roy’s second coaching stint in the NHL. He coached the Colorado Avalanche for three seasons (2013-16) before resigning Aug. 11, 2016. The 58-year-old was 130-92-24 in 246 regular-season games and 3-4 in seven playoff games.

He got his second chance to coach because the Islanders have struggled this season, and the players took responsibility for their play under Lambert.

“We’re just as accountable as Lane," Lee said. "We’re the ones that go out there and play the game, and we’ve come up short on our end of the bargain in that regard. So, it’s on us to take this opportunity and go with it, and so, that responsibility is absolutely shared.”

Islanders All-Star Mathew Barzal agreed, saying the players are ultimately why Lambert is out of a job.

“I think anytime a coach gets fired, it’s not so much a reflection on him, but if we had won our last eight of 10 games, who knows where we’d be right now?” Barzal said. “We take a lot of responsibility in this room for that happening. We didn’t play well the last four games [...] at the end of the day, we’re the ones on the ice playing the game, and we didn’t play well enough, we didn’t score and, ultimately, cost Lane his job.”

Roy is the organization’s first outside voice since Barry Trotz became coach in 2018, with Lambert a part of his staff before being promoted to head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.