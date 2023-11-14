Horvat to play at Vancouver for 1st time since trade to Islanders

Horvat had set down roots during his nine seasons with Vancouver (2014-23), where he had 420 points (201 goals, 219 assists) in 621 regular-season games and 16 points (11 goals, five assists) in 23 Stanley Cup Playoff games. But the Canucks, who selected Horvat with the No. 9 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, qualified for the playoffs just twice during his tenure and advanced beyond the first round once -- when they reached the second round before losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in seven games in 2020.

"We had some good years but also had some dog days there with the rebuild and everything," Horvat said. "There were a lot of great memories there, have some great friends and I started my family there. It'll always hold a special place in my heart."

The Canucks were rebuilding last season, so with Horvat in the final year of his contract and potentially headed for unrestricted free agency, they traded him to the Islanders for forward Anthony Beauvillier, forward prospect Aatu Raty and a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Although the trade didn't take Horvat by surprise, it was still disconcerting having to move across the continent and getting acclimated to a new area with his wife Holly, their 3-year-old son Gunnar and 18-month-old daughter Tulsa.

He also felt additional pressure after signing an eight-year contract on Feb. 5.

"You hear stories and different situations of guys getting traded, but until you actually go through it, it's a lot different," Horvat said. "You try not to let it (affect you), but when you're worrying about different other things such as your family and living and all that, it takes a toll on you."

On the ice, adapting to the Islanders' system took some time. Off it, Horvat and his family felt like visitors on Long Island while living in a hotel following the trade until moving into an apartment before the start of playoffs.

He pressed more in the playoffs and had two points (one goal, one assist) in six games in a first-round loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

"I think I put a little bit too much pressure on myself, to be honest with you," he said. "Instead of going in and enjoying it and playing in the moment, I think I was a little too hard on myself sometimes trying to produce and trying to be the guy and I think it kind of took away from my game a little bit. I put that pressure on myself, and I expect a lot out of myself, too, and sometimes it backfires on you.

"I want to get back there this year and prove myself that I can do it."