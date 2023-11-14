Horvat to play at Vancouver for 1st time since trade to Islanders

Bo Horvat has been feeling more at home with the New York Islanders this season, but he's also been preparing mentally for his return to his previous NHL home.
The 28-year-old center will play at Rogers Arena for the first time since being traded to the Islanders on Jan. 30 when they visit the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, SNP, TVAS).
"It's always in the back of my mind," Horvat said Monday. "It's going to be an emotional night. I had a lot of great memories in Vancouver, so to revisit the city, it's going to be a little weird going into the visitors dressing room. But I had so many great memories there, it's going to be a fun night."
It's an important game for the Islanders (5-6-3), who have lost five in a row (0-4-1). Horvat is more comfortable with New York now, though and that's translating to his play. He is second on the Islanders with 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 13 games this season.
That feeling didn't come as easily last season when Horvat had 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 30 regular-season games with New York after getting 54 points (31 goals, 23 assists) in 49 regular-season games with Vancouver before the trade.
"It was tough," he said. "To finally be settled and everything and get a camp under my belt, it definitely feels nice to start that way."