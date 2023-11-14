Horvat to play at Vancouver for 1st time since trade to Islanders

Latest News

Bo Horvat NYI return to VAN tune in WED

© Jason Mowry/Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

Bo Horvat has been feeling more at home with the New York Islanders this season, but he's also been preparing mentally for his return to his previous NHL home.

The 28-year-old center will play at Rogers Arena for the first time since being traded to the Islanders on Jan. 30 when they visit the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, SNP, TVAS).

"It's always in the back of my mind," Horvat said Monday. "It's going to be an emotional night. I had a lot of great memories in Vancouver, so to revisit the city, it's going to be a little weird going into the visitors dressing room. But I had so many great memories there, it's going to be a fun night."

It's an important game for the Islanders (5-6-3), who have lost five in a row (0-4-1). Horvat is more comfortable with New York now, though and that's translating to his play. He is second on the Islanders with 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 13 games this season.

That feeling didn't come as easily last season when Horvat had 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 30 regular-season games with New York after getting 54 points (31 goals, 23 assists) in 49 regular-season games with Vancouver before the trade.

"It was tough," he said. "To finally be settled and everything and get a camp under my belt, it definitely feels nice to start that way."

DET@NYI: Horvat finishes Barzal's feed for PPG

Horvat had set down roots during his nine seasons with Vancouver (2014-23), where he had 420 points (201 goals, 219 assists) in 621 regular-season games and 16 points (11 goals, five assists) in 23 Stanley Cup Playoff games. But the Canucks, who selected Horvat with the No. 9 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, qualified for the playoffs just twice during his tenure and advanced beyond the first round once -- when they reached the second round before losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in seven games in 2020.

"We had some good years but also had some dog days there with the rebuild and everything," Horvat said. "There were a lot of great memories there, have some great friends and I started my family there. It'll always hold a special place in my heart."

The Canucks were rebuilding last season, so with Horvat in the final year of his contract and potentially headed for unrestricted free agency, they traded him to the Islanders for forward Anthony Beauvillier, forward prospect Aatu Raty and a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Although the trade didn't take Horvat by surprise, it was still disconcerting having to move across the continent and getting acclimated to a new area with his wife Holly, their 3-year-old son Gunnar and 18-month-old daughter Tulsa.

He also felt additional pressure after signing an eight-year contract on Feb. 5. 

"You hear stories and different situations of guys getting traded, but until you actually go through it, it's a lot different," Horvat said. "You try not to let it (affect you), but when you're worrying about different other things such as your family and living and all that, it takes a toll on you." 

On the ice, adapting to the Islanders' system took some time. Off it, Horvat and his family felt like visitors on Long Island while living in a hotel following the trade until moving into an apartment before the start of playoffs.  

He pressed more in the playoffs and had two points (one goal, one assist) in six games in a first-round loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

"I think I put a little bit too much pressure on myself, to be honest with you," he said. "Instead of going in and enjoying it and playing in the moment, I think I was a little too hard on myself sometimes trying to produce and trying to be the guy and I think it kind of took away from my game a little bit. I put that pressure on myself, and I expect a lot out of myself, too, and sometimes it backfires on you. 

"I want to get back there this year and prove myself that I can do it."

Flyers, Hurricanes, Isles, Canucks face off on TNT

Although Horvat helped the Islanders qualify for the playoffs last season with his defensive play, prowess on face-offs (58.5 percent) and other contributions coach Lane Lambert said were, "totally underappreciated" by outsiders, Lambert said he can see a difference in Horvat's play this season, playing mostly with Mathew Barzal on one of his wings.

"I think this year, knowing where he's at, being settled, family being settled, there's on-ice stuff and off-ice stuff that he can be more comfortable with," Lambert said. "He's got some chemistry with certain guys and there's no question that he feels more comfortable here. … I think what he's doing, he's using his speed, he's, from that standpoint, definitely creating a lot of chances."

Horvat said it helped that he converted on some of his early chances, including a two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 20.

"Obviously, when the puck is going in, it definitely feels good to be part of that," he said. "But, for me, I'm just trying to be that 200-foot player that they brought me in to be and, obviously, the goals will come."

Moving into a house with his family in the offseason has made them feel more a part of the community. They're still getting to know the area around where they live, but they should have plenty of time for that because of the stability provided by his contract.

"That's huge for my family," Horvat said. "That was a big thing that I wanted was to be in one spot for a long time and not have to worry about what's going to happen next year or where the kids are going to school and all that kind of stuff. And Long Island is just such a great family spot for us, and we love it so far and can't wait to spend another eight years here."

NHL.com staff writer Derek Van Diest contributed to this story