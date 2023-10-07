Latest News

Sabres' Savoie to practice after upper-body injury

NHL Buzz: Knight to start season in AHL for Panthers

NHL preseason results October 6

Jamie Drysdale signs 3 year contract with Anaheim Ducks

Washington Capitals canine calendar photoshoot

Winnipeg Jets 2023-24 season preview

Klingberg expected to be ready for Maple Leafs season opener

fantasy hockey nhl network draft advice tv show analysis

Preseason roundup: O’Reilly gets 1st goal with Predators

nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

nhl fantasy hockey sleepers candidates draft steals

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

nhl projections fantasy hockey forward point stats

Potential NHL milestones for 2023-24 NHL season

Washington Capitals 2023-24 season preview

Coyotes' Tourigny evolves, clicks with players

Stanley Cup predictions for 2023-24 NHL season

Penguins' Crosby can still compete against best

Hurricanes 4, Predators 1

Martin Necas and Teuvo Teravainen preseason
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Martin Necas and Teuvo Teravainen each had a goal and an assist for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on Friday.

Seth Jarvis and Michael Bunting scored for the Hurricanes, who ended the preseason 3-3-0. Sebastian Aho had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 22 saves.

Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who finished the preseason 1-4-1. Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves.

Teravainen gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 5:34 of the first period with a wrist shot on the power play.

Trenin tied it 1-1 at 13:58 of the second period, but Jarvis put the Hurricanes back ahead 2-1 at 19:08, scoring from the left circle.

Necas extended the lead to 3-1 on a wrist shot at 15:22 of the third period before Bunting scored 23 seconds later at 15:45 for the 4-1 final.