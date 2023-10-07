Hurricanes 4, Predators 1

Seth Jarvis and Michael Bunting scored for the Hurricanes, who ended the preseason 3-3-0. Sebastian Aho had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 22 saves.

Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who finished the preseason 1-4-1. Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves.

Teravainen gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 5:34 of the first period with a wrist shot on the power play.

Trenin tied it 1-1 at 13:58 of the second period, but Jarvis put the Hurricanes back ahead 2-1 at 19:08, scoring from the left circle.

Necas extended the lead to 3-1 on a wrist shot at 15:22 of the third period before Bunting scored 23 seconds later at 15:45 for the 4-1 final.