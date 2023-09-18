Color of Hockey: Baez, Army star, chasing dream of playing professionally

Army coach Brian Riley said he’s going to depend on Baez for more goals and leadership this season as Army will have one of the youngest teams in NCAA men’s Division I hockey with 11 freshmen, nine sophomores, seven juniors and four seniors.

“Absolutely, we are going to lean on him heavily from an offensive standpoint,” Riley said. “Where we will be kind of looking to figure out a way to score, he’s one guy who has done it and can do it.”

Baez credits his college goal-scoring success to his coaches and teammates including sophomore forward Max Itagaki, who assisted on 10 of his 12 power play goals.

Itagaki, the AHA’s rookie of the year last season, was fifth in the conference with 33 points (four goals, 29 assists) in 37 games, second in the conference in assists behind Aiden Hansen-Bukata (30) of RIT, and set the Atlantic Hockey record for most assists by a freshman in a single season.

“He’s something really special,” Baez said. “He’s very shifty, he’s very smart. He’s able to get out of any situation. He’ll go into a corner, fight for the puck, two guys are on him and then out of nowhere he just slips out and gets the puck over to anyone that’s open.”

Baez said he developed his passion for hockey and desire to serve in the military from his father, Pete Baez, who moved to the U.S. mainland from Puerto Rico when he was 19 or 20 and served in the Air Force.

The elder Baez became a huge Lightning fan when they won the Stanley Cup for the first time in 2004 and decided to get 4-year-old Joey into ice skating.

“I did learn-to-skate, Hockey 101-type stuff and then I fell in love with it from there,” Joey Baez said. “He fell in love with it just as much as I did. He did a lot of research on hockey, and he learned the game by himself just through watching videos and watching hockey games. He dedicated pretty much his whole life after I was born into molding me into a hockey player just from watching the Lightning play and all that.”

Pete Baez never got to see his son play in college. He died in October 2018 after a short battle with cancer.

“Him and my mom, Cathy, were my biggest supporters,” Joey Baez said. “He was always the one taking me to practices, getting me up early to go work out or do off-ice training or go to the rink for skating lessons. He was fully dedicated to me succeeding not just in hockey, but in life.”