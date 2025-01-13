Hellebuyck leads 3 Stars of the Week

SECOND STAR – JORDAN STAAL, C, CAROLINA HURRICANES

Staal paced the NHL with 5-2—7 in four games to power the Hurricanes (26-15-3, 55 points) to a 2-1-1 week. He factored on both Carolina goals, totaling 1-1—2, in a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning Jan. 7. Staal then scored his fourth career hat trick – and first since April 10, 2022 vs. ANA – in a 6-3 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs Jan. 9. At 36 years, 121 days, he became the third-oldest player in franchise history to record a hat trick, behind just Rod Brind’Amour (37 years, 79 days on Oct. 27, 2007 at NYI) and Ray Whitney (36 years, 302 days on March 6, 2009 vs. CGY). Staal added 1-1—2, including his 44th career game-winning goal, in a 2-0 triumph versus the Vancouver Canucks Jan. 10 before behind held off the score sheet in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks Jan. 12 – a night that saw his oldest brother, Eric, have his No. 12 jersey raised to the rafters of Lenovo Center. The 36-year-old Staal has played in 44 total contests this season, his 19th in the NHL, compiling 9-14—23 while ranking eighth in the League in both face-offs won (435) and face-offs taken (800).