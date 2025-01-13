NEW YORK -- Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staaland Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Jan. 12.
Hellebuyck leads 3 Stars of the Week
Jets goalie, Hurricanes captain Staal, Red Wings forward Kane earn honors
FIRST STAR – CONNOR HELLEBUYCK, G, WINNIPEG JETS
Hellebuyck became the third-fastest goaltender in NHL history to reach the 300-win milestone, going 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .960 save percentage and one shutout to help the Jets (29-12-3, 61 points) pad their lead atop the Central Division. He made 26 saves, including 11 in the third period, to record his 300th career victory in a 5-2 triumph versus the Nashville Predators Jan. 7. At 538 games, Hellebuyck became the third-fastest goaltender to achieve the milestone, behind only Andrei Vasilevskiy (490 GP) and Jacques Plante (521 GP). The reigning Vezina Trophy winner then stopped all 22 shots he faced in a 3-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche to earn his League-leading sixth shutout of 2024-25, tying a franchise record he established in 2017-18 (67 GP) and matched in 2019-20 (58 GP). The 31-year-old Hellebuyck has appeared in 34 total games this season, topping the NHL (minimum: 14 GP) in wins (26), goals-against average (2.02), save percentage (.928) and shutouts (6). He is seeking to become the fifth goaltender in League history to finish a campaign as the leader in all four categories, a distinction previously achieved by Plante (1958-59 w/ MTL), Ken Dryden (1972-73 w/ MTL), Bernie Parent (1973-74 w/ PHI) and Bob Froese (1985-86 w/ PHI).
SECOND STAR – JORDAN STAAL, C, CAROLINA HURRICANES
Staal paced the NHL with 5-2—7 in four games to power the Hurricanes (26-15-3, 55 points) to a 2-1-1 week. He factored on both Carolina goals, totaling 1-1—2, in a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning Jan. 7. Staal then scored his fourth career hat trick – and first since April 10, 2022 vs. ANA – in a 6-3 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs Jan. 9. At 36 years, 121 days, he became the third-oldest player in franchise history to record a hat trick, behind just Rod Brind’Amour (37 years, 79 days on Oct. 27, 2007 at NYI) and Ray Whitney (36 years, 302 days on March 6, 2009 vs. CGY). Staal added 1-1—2, including his 44th career game-winning goal, in a 2-0 triumph versus the Vancouver Canucks Jan. 10 before behind held off the score sheet in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks Jan. 12 – a night that saw his oldest brother, Eric, have his No. 12 jersey raised to the rafters of Lenovo Center. The 36-year-old Staal has played in 44 total contests this season, his 19th in the NHL, compiling 9-14—23 while ranking eighth in the League in both face-offs won (435) and face-offs taken (800).
THIRD STAR – PATRICK KANE, RW, DETROIT RED WINGS
Kane produced 2-4—6 in three appearances to lift the Red Wings (20-18-4, 44 points) to a perfect week – and their seventh straight win dating to Dec. 29 – as they moved within two points of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. He notched his 13th career overtime goal (and 79th career game-winning goal) in a 3-2 triumph against the Ottawa Senators Jan. 7. Kane then collected a trio of helpers – his 22nd career three-assist performance and first since March 12, 2022 at OTT (w/ CHI) – in a 5-3 win versus his former team, the Chicago Blackhawks, Jan. 10. He closed the week with 1-1—2, his ninth multi-point outing of 2024-25, in a 6-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken Jan. 12. The 36-year-old Kane – voted one of the “100 Greatest NHL Players” during the League’s Centennial celebration – has registered 10-17—27 through 37 total contests this season, with nearly half of those points coming during a seven-game streak that aligns with Detroit’s current unblemished run (Dec. 29 – Jan. 12: 5-8—13).
