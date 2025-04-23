Healthy Kaprizov making big impact for Wild in 1st round against Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS -- Kirill Kaprizov is all the way back for the Minnesota Wild.

The forward has made spectacular plays in each of the first two games of the Western Conference First Round against the Vegas Golden Knights, including scoring two goals and getting an assist in a 5-2 win in Game 2 at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday that evened the best-of-7 series.

Game 3 is at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday (FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TBS, TVAS2, SN360).

The moments of brilliance are a testament to the work Kaprizov put in to come back from a lower-body injury that required surgery and cost him half the regular season.

“It’s just two games, guys,” he said after Game 2. “I don’t like to talk too much, especially when a series keeps going. Just keep playing.”

Though Kaprizov may not want to talk about his performance, others can’t stop doing it.

Matt Boldy, who plays on the Wild’s top line with Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek, and had two goals in Game 1, the first set up by a sublime pass from Kaprizov, can’t stop raving about his teammate.

“I didn’t even see it until it hit my stick, so if that says anything about how special the pass was, it was obviously pretty special,” Boldy said after the 4-2 loss.

The pass that set up Boldy’s game-opening goal in Game 2 was a step beyond that.

Kaprizov collected a loose puck in his own end, looked up and threw a perfectly weighted lob pass to Boldy, who had split Vegas defensemen Shea Theodore and center Brett Howden. Boldy nestled the puck onto his blade, maintained the step he had on Theodore and Howden and calmly beat goalie Adin Hill to make it 1-0 at 9:56 of the first period.

“That might have been the best pass I’ve ever seen,” said Boldy. “I didn’t have to do much. He’s a special player. You see all the plays he makes, how hard he works. But for him to have the poise he had, to make that pass right on my tape, it was unbelievable.”